Bradford's Thomas named first-team All-SEC

Bradford's Nevaeh Thomas has three more seasons to wreak havoc on Southeast Conference girls basketball opponents.

If her freshman campaign is any indication, Thomas will be racking up plenty of numbers and accolades before her time with the Red Devils is through.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Thomas was named first-team All-SEC following a freshman season in which she already established herself as one of the top players in the conference.

Thomas, a forward, ranked third in the SEC with 17.1 points per game and second with 11.7 rebounds per game.

Indian Trail's Kalina Winslow, meanwhile, was also one of the top young players in the conference this season. The sophomore guard ranked sixth in the conference at 14.5 points per game and was named second-team All-SEC.

Indian Trail senior guard Jasani Williams was named third-team All-Conference after averaging 7.5 points per game.

Receiving honorable mention were Bradford freshman guard Haley Christianson, Bradford junior guard Jordyn Brown, Tremper junior forward Brooke Clements, Tremper senior guard Brianna Pacetti, Tremper freshman guard Madison Kasianowicz, Indian Trail sophomore forward Lauryn Johnson and Indian Trail sophomore guard Taylor Jacobson.