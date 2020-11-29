Bradford senior Ivelisse Perez proving stereotypes wrong

Ask Ivelisse Perez what she thinks about stereotypes, and she’ll give you a quick answer with plenty of conviction.

“I think stereotypes are believed by small-minded people,” Perez says.

Perez may be small in stature, but she thinks big. And as far as stereotypes go, the Bradford senior has been smashing those “small-minded” perceptions her entire life.

Listed at 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, Perez should be too small to play tackle football. There’s also the matter that she’s, well, a girl.

But she hasn’t let those characteristics stop her from playing football since 2nd grade, in pads since 7th grade and with the Bradford football program as a running back for four years in high school.

You do occasionally see female kickers playing for high school football teams, but almost never a running back like Perez.

“I think me being 5 feet and only 107 pounds, it doesn’t really matter about size or gender,” she said. “It’s just how you play the game.”

It’s also how you grow up.

Perez was not raised playing Barbee dolls with girls. Instead, she was the only girl growing up in a group that included a brother and six male cousins.