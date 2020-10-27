Bradford, St. Joseph advance to girls volleyball sectionals

The Bradford and St. Joseph girls volleyball teams advanced to the WIAA sectionals, with the semifinals scheduled for Thursday and the finals scheduled for Saturday.
In a Division-1 regional final this past Saturday, the second-seeded Red Devils defeated top-seeded Union Grove in four games, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, at Union Grove.
In a Division-3 regional final this past Saturday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium, the top-seeded Lancers edged crosstown rival and second-seeded Christian Life, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 28-26.
Here's a closer look at each match:
Bradford 3, Union Grove 1
The Red Devils got a lot of contributions, led by Makayla Eckel (13 kills, 11 digs), Grace Hiegert (11 kills, eight blocks), Riley Strelow (nine kills), Mallory Malone (37 assists) and Marin Ovitt (eight kills).
"This was a total team victory," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "The intensity and energy we played with was fantastic. We did a great job getting Union Grove out of system with tough serves, and when we couldn’t terminate as attackers we put balls in great locations. We did a really good job minimizing our errors and not allowing Union Grove to go on long runs of points. Our block and defense influenced their attackers to hit off-speed."
After a conference call Sunday, Bradford was seeded fourth in its four-team sectional and plays at top-seeded Burlington in a Division-1 sectional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The powerhouse Demons, ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, have reached the State Tournament six seasons in a row and 10 of the last 11 years, winning state titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018.
Support Local Journalism
The winner advances to face either second-seeded Muskego or third-seeded Oak Creek in Saturday's sectional final.
St. Joseph 3, Christian Life 1
The Lancers claimed their second straight regional title and were led by Tori Schuler (nine kills, 22 digs), Shea Paxton (eight kills), Ellie Schuler (nine kills, 23 assists), Sarah Ryan (three solo blocks) and Sydney Antonneau (23 digs).
"This was an unbelievable match, from some of the defensive plays we had to our comeback in the fourth set to win the match," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said. "The girls never gave up, and I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them."
St. Joseph received the No. 2 seed in its sectional and hosts third-seeded Living Word Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Division-3 sectional semifinal at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
The winner moves on to play either top-seeded and second-ranked Waterloo or fourth-seeded Markesan in Saturday's sectional final.
Boys volleyball
Three county teams will be in action in Tuesday night's WIAA sectional semifinals at 7 p.m.
Second-seeded Indian Trail hosts third-seeded Tremper, while top-seeded Central hosts fourth-seeded Burlington. The winners will then play each other in Saturday's sectional final.
This is the third meeting between the Hawks and Trojans. Indian Trail won the first two to claim the Southeast Conference title.
Shoreland VBall 1
Shoreland VBall 2
Shoreland VBall 3
Shoreland VBall 4
Shoreland VBall 5
Shoreland VBall 6
CC 5
CC 6
SJ-SL Soccer 1
SJ-SL Soccer 2
SJ-SL Soccer 3
SJ-SL Soccer 4
STJ VS ST. CATS VOLLEYBALL
STJ VS ST. CATS VOLLEYBALL
STJ VS ST. CATS VOLLEYBALL
STJ VS ST. CATS VOLLEYBALL
STJ VS ST. CATS VOLLEYBALL
STJ VS ST. CATS VOLLEYBALL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!