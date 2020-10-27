Bradford, St. Joseph advance to girls volleyball sectionals

The powerhouse Demons, ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, have reached the State Tournament six seasons in a row and 10 of the last 11 years, winning state titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The winner advances to face either second-seeded Muskego or third-seeded Oak Creek in Saturday's sectional final.

St. Joseph 3, Christian Life 1

The Lancers claimed their second straight regional title and were led by Tori Schuler (nine kills, 22 digs), Shea Paxton (eight kills), Ellie Schuler (nine kills, 23 assists), Sarah Ryan (three solo blocks) and Sydney Antonneau (23 digs).

"This was an unbelievable match, from some of the defensive plays we had to our comeback in the fourth set to win the match," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said. "The girls never gave up, and I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them."

St. Joseph received the No. 2 seed in its sectional and hosts third-seeded Living Word Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Division-3 sectional semifinal at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

The winner moves on to play either top-seeded and second-ranked Waterloo or fourth-seeded Markesan in Saturday's sectional final.

Boys volleyball