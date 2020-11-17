Bradford to play Arrowhead in football Thursday

The Bradford football team will close out its season by playing one of the state's signature programs.
On Monday, Bradford interim head coach Pete Deates confirmed that the Red Devils will play at Hartland Arrowhead on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Both teams lost their WIAA Division-1 Level 1 playoff games on Friday night, Bradford to Oak Creek and Arrowhead to Muskego, the state's top-ranked team and the two-time defending Division-1 state champion.
But the WIAA allowed teams that lost Level 1 games to play again this week if they chose, so Bradford and Arrowhead partnered up to play a season finale.
Entering last week's Level 1 games, Bradford (4-2) was ranked No. 7 in the Division-1 state coaches poll, while Arrowhead (5-3) was ranked No. 5. The Warhawks play in the brutal Classic Eight Conference, which includes Muskego, sixth-ranked Mukwonago and Waukesha West, ranked No. 7 in Division-2.
Bradford and Arrowhead have six Division-1 state titles between them, the Warhawks in 1993, 1996, 2007, 2012 and 2013 and the Red Devils in 2011.
The teams last met in the 2013 season opener, a game won by Arrowhead, 42-7, on its way to a state title that year.
Other games
Support Local Journalism
St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran will also play their final games this week.
The Lancers were the only county team to record a Level 1 victory, as they defeated Christian Life, 49-7, in a Division-5 matchup Friday.
Seeded second in its four-team Division-5 pod, St. Joseph will play for the pod championship against top-seeded Racine Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
The Crusaders (7-1) were ranked No. 7 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll and defeated the Lancers (3-3) 35-6 in a Midwest Classic Conference game on Oct. 9 at Central.
Shoreland, meanwhile, will play at Burlington Catholic Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Pacers (2-6) had to forfeit their Division-4 Level 1 game because they had too many players out due to COVID-19 contact tracing, but they have enough to play this week.
The Hilltoppers (2-3) lost their Division-6 Level 1 game to Cambria-Friesland.
The Pacers and Hilltoppers used to be Metro Classic Conference foes before Catholic Central moved to the Midwest Classic prior to this season. They were originally scheduled to play a non-conference game back in August before the start of the season was postponed.
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!