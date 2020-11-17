Bradford to play Arrowhead in football Thursday

The Bradford football team will close out its season by playing one of the state's signature programs.

On Monday, Bradford interim head coach Pete Deates confirmed that the Red Devils will play at Hartland Arrowhead on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Both teams lost their WIAA Division-1 Level 1 playoff games on Friday night, Bradford to Oak Creek and Arrowhead to Muskego, the state's top-ranked team and the two-time defending Division-1 state champion.

But the WIAA allowed teams that lost Level 1 games to play again this week if they chose, so Bradford and Arrowhead partnered up to play a season finale.

Entering last week's Level 1 games, Bradford (4-2) was ranked No. 7 in the Division-1 state coaches poll, while Arrowhead (5-3) was ranked No. 5. The Warhawks play in the brutal Classic Eight Conference, which includes Muskego, sixth-ranked Mukwonago and Waukesha West, ranked No. 7 in Division-2.

Bradford and Arrowhead have six Division-1 state titles between them, the Warhawks in 1993, 1996, 2007, 2012 and 2013 and the Red Devils in 2011.

The teams last met in the 2013 season opener, a game won by Arrowhead, 42-7, on its way to a state title that year.

Other games

