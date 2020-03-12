Bradford, Tremper ready for sectional semifinals

There are 16 teams remaining in the WIAA Division-1 boys basketball tournament.
Bradford and Tremper are two of them.
And there’s a chance that they’ll stand in the way of each other for a State Tournament bid in what would be one of the most anticipated basketball games in county history.
But first things first.
If the Red Devils and Trojans are to meet in the sectional finals Saturday, they’ll first have to win their respective sectional semifinals tonight.
Bradford is the underdog in terms of seeding, as the fourth-seeded Red Devils will face top-seeded Racine Case at Milwaukee South. Tremper is the highest seed left on its side of the bracket, as the second-seeded Trojans take on third-seeded West Allis Central at Racine Park. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
If Bradford and Tremper both win, they’ll play Saturday night in Burlington with a trip to the State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison on the line.
Here’s a closer look at each semifinal game, with seedings and records in parentheses:
(4) Bradford (18-6) vs. (1) Racine Case (20-4)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Milwaukee South High School (1515 W. Lapham Blvd., Milwaukee)
Bradford leading scorers: Max Glass, senior forward (15.4 ppg); Jashon Lee, senior forward (15.0 ppg); Da’Quantae Sawyer, senior guard (11.4 ppg); Jalen Carlino, sophomore guard (8.6 ppg); Tre’Vion Gordon, sophomore guard (8.3 ppg).
Case leading scorers: JaKobe Thompson, junior guard (19.3 ppg); Terryon Brumby, sophomore guard (14.4 ppg); Jay Jay Rankins-James, senior guard (10.8 ppg); Amari Jedkins, sophomore forward (8.6 ppg); Nick Fugiasco, senior forward (8.3 ppg).
How Bradford got here: Defeated Racine Park, 46-37, in regional semifinals; defeated Muskego, 52-46, in regional finals.
How Case got here: Defeated West Allis Hale, 91-70, in regional semifinals; defeated Indian Trail, 70-48, in regional finals.
FYI: The Southeast Conference foes had a pair of tight games during the regular season. Bradford won, 59-58, at the Bradford Fieldhouse on Jan. 3. Case won, 63-59, in Racine on Feb. 18. ... The Eagles finished 12-2 in the SEC to win the conference title. The Red Devils were second at 9-5 in conference play. ... Case’s JaKobe Thompson is fourth in the SEC in scoring, while Bradford’s Max Glass ranks eighth. ... Case’s Amari Jedkins is sixth in the conference in rebounding at 7.2 per game, while Glass is eighth at 6.7. ... Case was ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the final WisSports.net state coaches poll. ... Bradford is coached by Greg Leech. Case is coached by Jacob Berce.
Postseason notes: Bradford has made nine State Tournament appearances, but all were as Kenosha High School. The last was in 1941. ... This is the Red Devils’ first sectional appearance since 2011. ... Case has seven State Tournament appearances, the last in 2005. ... The Eagles won the state title in 1999.
(3) West Allis Central (16-8) vs. (2) Tremper (17-7)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Racine Park High School (1901 12th St., Racine)
Broadcast: WLIP-AM 1050
West Allis Central leading scorers: Shilo Bowles, senior forward (17.8 ppg); Najashi Tolefree, sophomore forward (14.0 ppg); Jaqunis Rhodes, junior guard (11.7 ppg); Greyson Pritzl, sophomore guard (10.8 ppg); Dae’Shawn Jackson, senior forward (8.0 ppg).
Tremper leading scorers: Jyon Young, senior guard (21.4 ppg); Jake Gross, senior forward (19.5 ppg); Trey Cardona, junior guard (9.7 ppg); Blake Hoffman, senior guard (9.4 ppg); Zayshan Coleman, senior forward/center (7.7 ppg).
How West Allis Central got here: Defeated Racine Horlick, 59-42, in regional semifinals; defeated Milwaukee Marquette, 63-54, in regional finals.
How Tremper got here: Defeated Milwaukee Bradley Tech, 91-67, in regional semfinals; defeated Franklin, 88-83, in regional finals.
FYI: West Allis Central finished fourth in the Woodland West Conference at 8-4 in league play, but that was just a game out of a three-way tie for first. ... Tremper’s 8-6 conference record tied for third place in the Southeast Conference. ... The teams have not met this season, but West Allis Central played in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage, notching a 79-65 win over Indian Trail on Dec. 27. ... Tremper has two of the top scorers in the SEC in Jyon Young (first) and Jake Gross (third). ... Gross also ranks fourth in the conference in rebounding at 8.8 per game. ... For West Allis Central, Shilo Bowles is third in the Woodland West in scoring and first in rebounding at 9.4 per game, while Najashi Tolefree is second in rebounding at 7.5 per game. ... West Allis Central is coached by David Mlachnik. Tremper is coached by Ben Chamness.
Postseason notes: West Allis Central has three State Tournament appearances. ... The Bulldogs reached state last year, falling to Sun Prairie, 62-60 in overtime, in the semifinals. Bowles had 17 points and 14 rebounds in that game. ... Tremper’s last and only State Tournament appearance came in 2001. ... This is the Trojans’ first sectional appearance since 2009.
