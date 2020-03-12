Bradford, Tremper ready for sectional semifinals

FYI: West Allis Central finished fourth in the Woodland West Conference at 8-4 in league play, but that was just a game out of a three-way tie for first. ... Tremper’s 8-6 conference record tied for third place in the Southeast Conference. ... The teams have not met this season, but West Allis Central played in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage, notching a 79-65 win over Indian Trail on Dec. 27. ... Tremper has two of the top scorers in the SEC in Jyon Young (first) and Jake Gross (third). ... Gross also ranks fourth in the conference in rebounding at 8.8 per game. ... For West Allis Central, Shilo Bowles is third in the Woodland West in scoring and first in rebounding at 9.4 per game, while Najashi Tolefree is second in rebounding at 7.5 per game. ... West Allis Central is coached by David Mlachnik. Tremper is coached by Ben Chamness.