Bradford wrestlers win 4 titles in SEC Meet

In the title match, Ramos (11-0) pinned Franklin junior Seth Swanson in 24 seconds.

At 152, Widmar moved to 12-0 with a pair of victories, including a pin of Henderson (11-2) in 1:21 in the title match.

Vasquez, meanwhile, moved to 9-2 and claimed his conference title by pinning Racine Park junior Marcos Valadez in 1:56 in the first-place match.

Nelson was ranked No. 12 at 145 but wrestled at 138 Saturday and upped his mark to 10-1 with two victories. Nelson met Bradford senior Abel Castillo (8-4) in the title match and prevailed by pinfall in 5:27.

Also for the Hawks, freshman Alex Basken (10-3) notched a second-place finish at 106, winning two matches before losing by a 12-0 major decision to Franklin freshman Sabri Sino in the title match.

Tremper freshman Nathan Jackson (10-3) placed third at 106, as did Indian Trail freshman Mario Mountian (7-3) at 120, Tremper freshman Tyler Hansen (9-4) at 160 and Tremper junior Jake Erwin (10-5) at 182.

Oak Creek claimed the conference team title with 228.5 points, while Bradford placed third among the eight teams with 165.5, Indian Trail was fifth with 121 and Tremper placed sixth with 112.5.

Southern Lakes Conference