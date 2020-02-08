Bradford wrestlers win 4 titles in SEC Meet

The Bradford wrestling team wrangled up four individual titles and Indian Trail claimed one Saturday in the Southeast Conference Meet at Forest Park Middle School in Franklin.
Earning conference titles for the Red Devils were freshman Corbin Ramos at 132 pounds, senior Cole Ramos at 145, junior Carson Widmar at 152 and senior Venicio Vasquez at 285.
For the Hawks, senior Cole Nelson won the title at 138.
Tremper, meanwhile, got second-place finishes from junior Riley Dutton at 132 and freshman Jackson Henderson at 152.
The 138-pound bracket especially featured a city flavor, with three of the four semifinal spots going to local wrestlers.
Dutton (9-4) posted a 9-2 victory over Indian Trail freshman Luke Hogan in the semifinals to reach the title match against Corbin Ramos, who was wrestling up a class after receiving honorable mention in Division-1 at 126 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.
In that title match, Ramos improved to 12-0 with a 3-0 victory over Dutton, who received honorable mention at 138.
Hogan, meanwhile, placed third and improved to 12-3.
Cole Ramos, ranked No. 6 at 145, dominated his weight class, winning two matches by pinfall in a total of 2 minutes, 56 seconds.
In the title match, Ramos (11-0) pinned Franklin junior Seth Swanson in 24 seconds.
At 152, Widmar moved to 12-0 with a pair of victories, including a pin of Henderson (11-2) in 1:21 in the title match.
Vasquez, meanwhile, moved to 9-2 and claimed his conference title by pinning Racine Park junior Marcos Valadez in 1:56 in the first-place match.
Nelson was ranked No. 12 at 145 but wrestled at 138 Saturday and upped his mark to 10-1 with two victories. Nelson met Bradford senior Abel Castillo (8-4) in the title match and prevailed by pinfall in 5:27.
Also for the Hawks, freshman Alex Basken (10-3) notched a second-place finish at 106, winning two matches before losing by a 12-0 major decision to Franklin freshman Sabri Sino in the title match.
Tremper freshman Nathan Jackson (10-3) placed third at 106, as did Indian Trail freshman Mario Mountian (7-3) at 120, Tremper freshman Tyler Hansen (9-4) at 160 and Tremper junior Jake Erwin (10-5) at 182.
Oak Creek claimed the conference team title with 228.5 points, while Bradford placed third among the eight teams with 165.5, Indian Trail was fifth with 121 and Tremper placed sixth with 112.5.
Southern Lakes Conference
Central senior Corbin Spencer claimed the title at 220 pounds in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet at Lake Geneva Badger on Saturday.
Spencer (11-1) won all three of his matches, defeating Burlington sophomore Zeke Tiedt 3-1 in the title match.
Central sophomore Christopher Christensen, meanwhile, placed second at 285, while Wilmot senior Logan Pye did so at 160.
Christensen (8-3) won a pair of matches before falling, 5-0, to fourth-ranked Badger senior Kyle Freund in the title match. Pye (10-3) also won two matches before losing to Waterford sophomore Evan Danowski, 7-2, in the first-place match.
Wilmot junior Gabe Handorf (7-7) finished third at 138, as did Central junior Bryce Sekey (11-8) at 182.
Burlington claimed the SLC Meet team title with 239.5 points, Wilmot was fourth among the eight teams with 114 and Central placed sixth with 110.
Mike Johnson
STJ VS MARTIN LUTHER
STJ VS MARTIN LUTHER
STJ VS MARTIN LUTHER
STJ VS MARTIN LUTHER
STJ VS MARTIN LUTHER
STJ VS MARTIN LUTHER
STJ VS MARTIN LUTHER
STJ VS MARTIN LUTHER
Here are the photos that ran with the stories published online and in the print product of the Kenosha News between Feb. 3 and Feb. 6, 2020.