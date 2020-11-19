Bradford's Lampe named SEC Defensive POY

Bradford senior Brock Lampe received two-way recognition when the All-Southeast Conference football team was announced Wednesday.

Lampe was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was also a first-team selection on offense for his work at the fullback position.

Lampe, who was also named the conference's Inside Linebacker of the Year, was tied for second in the conference according to WisSports.net stats with 10 tackles for loss going into the Red Devils' season finale Thursday at Hartland Arrowhead. He ranked fourth with 36 tackles and also had two sacks and was credited with a safety.

Lampe was a semifinalist for the John Anderson Award, given annually to the top senior linebacker in the state as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards.

He also rushed for 337 yards and a touchdown and provided key lead blocking on offense for the Red Devils.

Lampe's teammate, senior Jaree Jones, was also named first-team All-SEC at inside linebacker, as was Indian Trail senior Dylan Connell.