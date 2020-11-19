Bradford's Lampe named SEC Defensive POY

Bradford senior Brock Lampe received two-way recognition when the All-Southeast Conference football team was announced Wednesday.
Lampe was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was also a first-team selection on offense for his work at the fullback position.
Lampe, who was also named the conference's Inside Linebacker of the Year, was tied for second in the conference according to WisSports.net stats with 10 tackles for loss going into the Red Devils' season finale Thursday at Hartland Arrowhead. He ranked fourth with 36 tackles and also had two sacks and was credited with a safety.
Lampe was a semifinalist for the John Anderson Award, given annually to the top senior linebacker in the state as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards.
He also rushed for 337 yards and a touchdown and provided key lead blocking on offense for the Red Devils.
Lampe's teammate, senior Jaree Jones, was also named first-team All-SEC at inside linebacker, as was Indian Trail senior Dylan Connell.
The Red Devils had a total of five players named first-team All-SEC on defense, as junior outside linebacker Mylan Smith, senior defensive end Dan Rossman and junior punter Nathaniel Barker IV — also named to the second team at defensive end — joined Lampe and Jones.
Indian Trail senior Clayton Bishop was also selected to the first team at defensive back.
On offense, Bradford junior Aiden Funk shared co-Lineman of the Year honors with Franklin junior Chad Schuster. Indian Trail senior Riley Kennow, who's committed to play at NCAA Division II Upper Iowa, was also named first-team All-SEC on the offensive line.
Bradford sophomore Keany Parks, who led the Red Devils in rushing and receiving and had racked up 683 total yards and six touchdowns entering Thursday's game, was a first-team pick at running back.
Indian Trail senior Raymone Jones was a first-team selection at receiver, as was Tremper senior Preston Chamberlain, whose selection gave the Trojans their lone first-team pick.
Chamberlain led the SEC in catches (33) and receiving yards (355) this season. Jones, meanwhile, was also a second-team pick on defense at outside linebacker.
Franklin junior quarterback Myles Burkett was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Receiving second-team honors on offense were Bradford junior tight end Jared Barden, Indian Trail senior offensive linemen Luis Delvale-Vera and Mason Kochersperger, Tremper senior offensive lineman Wil Sanders, Tremper sophomore offensive lineman Ben Zupec, Tremper senior running back Xavier Goetzinger, Bradford junior receiver Christian Crump, Bradford junior receiver Quinton Henry, Tremper sophomore receiver Dez White, Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson and Bradford junior kicker Erick Villalobos.
Named to the second team on defense were Bradford senior interior lineman Dylan Pivovar, Indian Trail senior interior lineman Dreu Steinmetz, Tremper senior inside linebacker Mitchel Schwartz, Tremper junior outside linebacker Brogan Wright, Bradford senior defensive back Tavy Crump, Tremper senior defensive back Michael Dinaso, Indian Trail junior defensive back Stefon Jackson-Mitchell and Bradford senior defensive back Cade LaFond.
And receiving honorable mention were senior Tay Campbell, senior Jon Maack and junior Jordan Rudden for Bradford; junior Tyrail Beverly, junior Connor Koch, senior Argjent Ismaili and senior Jacob Seeger for Indian Trail; and junior Kyle Holm, senior Lucas Mattioli, senior Ryan McGonegle and senior Justin Rhodes for Tremper.
