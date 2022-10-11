BREAKING: Central girls capture back-2-back state golf titles

MADISON - The Lady Falcons are back on top of the state girls golf perch.

For the second consecutive year, Central won the WIAA Division 1 state championship Tuesday, cruising past the field with a score of 319 to hold on and capture the overall two-day title with a 626.

The Falcons followed up Monday's 307 and beat second-place Middleton (645) and third-place Union Grove (660), the Falcons' Southern Lakes Conference rival.

Kylie Walker scored back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16 Tuesday to start a furious comeback, but ended in second place with a total score of 145 (69-76) for the two days.

Waunakee's Izzy Stricker, the daughter of professional golfer and Edgerton native Steve Stricker, won the individual title with a 143 (73-70).

"If feels great," Central coach Ryan Dahl said moments after the girls finished and started celebrating on hole No. 18 Tuesday. "Winning back to back, obviously this was the goal all year. It's a little bit easier this year than it was last year."

"It's just a good feeling right now, and I'm happy for the girls."

This story will be updated.