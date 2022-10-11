BREAKING: Central girls capture back-to-back state golf titles

VERONA — The Lady Falcons are back on top of the state girls golf perch.

For the second consecutive year, Central won the WIAA Division 1 state championship Tuesday, cruising past the field with a score of 319 to hold on and capture the overall title with a two-day total of 626.

The Falcons followed up Monday's 307 and beat second-place Middleton (645) and third-place Union Grove (660), the Falcons' Southern Lakes Conference rival.

Central junior Kylie Walker, who was tied for the first-round lead at 69 with Payton Haugen of Brookfield East, had four bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine Tuesday to shoot a 41.

Walker started a strong comeback by opening the back nine with five straight pars, then making back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16, but couldn't quite catch Waunakee's Izzy Stricker and finished second at 145 (69-76) for the two days.

Stricker, the daughter of professional golfer and Edgerton native Steve Stricker, won the individual title at 143 (73-70).

"If feels great," Central coach Ryan Dahl said moments after the girls finished and started celebrating on hole No. 18 Tuesday. "Winning back to back, obviously this was the goal all year. It's a little bit easier this year than it was last year."

"It's just a good feeling right now, and I'm happy for the girls."

Walker's twin sister, Katelyn, also earned a medal, tying for fifth at 151 (73-78) with Vivian Cressman of Middleton. Katelyn's round Tuesday included a 1-under 35 on the front nine, but she had three double bogeys on the back nine for a 42.

Elle O'Reilly had back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes and tied for 18th at 160 (81-79), and Chloe Brown matched Kylie Walker with three birdies and tied for 33rd at 170 (84-86) to round out the Falcons' top four. Central's No. 5 player, Emily Mallace, tied for 72nd at 202 (97-105).

