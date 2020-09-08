Buban named NWL Postseason All-Star

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tremper graduate Mitchell Buban made the most of his abbreviated summer baseball season with the Kenosha Kingfish.

Buban was named a Northwoods League Postseason All-Star, the only Kenosha Kingfish player to earn the distinction when the teams were announced Tuesday. Justice Bigbie, who played with the K-Town Bobbers, made it two players from the Kenosha Series named to the 39-player NWL Postseason All-Star Team.

Buban, entering his junior season at UW-Milwaukee, tied for the Kenosha Series lead with three homers and also led the series with 18 RBI and tied for second with 79 at-bats and 23 hits. He batted .291 with 29 runs, four doubles, 13 walks, five stolen bases and a .907 OPS.

Bigbie, meanwhile, returned for his third summer in the NWL after being named the league MVP in 2019 with the Madison Mallards.

With the Mallards not playing this summer, Bigbie — entering his junior season at Western Carolina — joined the Bobbers and led the Kenosha Series with 30 hits and tied for second with 79 at-bats. He finished with a .380 batting average, three doubles, 16 runs, 10 RBI, nine walks and an .873 OPS.

The Kingfish won the 26-game Kenosha Series, 17-9.