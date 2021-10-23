Bucks chief marketing officer enjoying fruits of his labor for defending NBA champions

For Dustin Godsey, the moment Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum was about as surreal as they come.
And it sure was memorable.
Godsey, who this week began his 10th season as the Milwaukee Bucks’ chief marketing officer, was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s 105th annual meeting of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce at The Club at Strawberry Creek.
After his address to the packed room, where he detailed how the Bucks went from an afterthought just a handful of years ago both locally and nationally to a world champion last year, Godsey spoke about a number of topics as the team begins its title defense.
And as for the ring ceremony and the raising of the championship banner before Tuesday’s season opener against the Brooklyn Nets? Godsey beamed with pride as he watched both events that he and his staff had a big hand in putting together — and that smile was in full force Wednesday.
“It was incredible,” Godsey said. “For us to have a couple months to decompress from the Finals run to have that moment and bring everybody back together to celebrate not only the team, but the fans, Sen. (Herb) Kohl and really the entire organization, was a special moment, one of those things you work for and strive for.
“I think it will be a time that everybody was in the building, everybody watching on TV and certainly everyone who was working and being a part of will never forget.”
Kohl, who owned the Bucks for 29 years before he sold to the current ownership group, was in the crowd Tuesday night and received a championship ring during the ceremony to a loud ovation from the fans.
Rings fit for a king
To the victors go the spoils, as they say, and when it comes to a world championship, no celebration is complete without the ring.
And the Bucks’ hardware handed out to executives, players and coaches Tuesday — Godsey said his will arrive in the next couple months — had no shortage of the “wow” factor.
“The rings are incredible,” Godsey said.
Godsey said he was part of the team group that helped design the rings with jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. The ring includes 360 diamonds on the top, 4.14-carat emeralds and many other features that oftentimes accompany such a creation.
What’s unique about the Bucks’ rings is that the top can be worn as a pendant, and they also have a “QR” code that, when scanned on a SmartPhone, displays the team’s 2020-21 highlights video.
“(The rings) kind of become an ‘arms race,’ where every (winning) team sees the most recent ones, and you always want to kind of take it up a notch,” Godsey said. “Everything on (the ring) had a reason for being there. ... We’re really proud of what came about from them.”
Journey to the top
Longtime fans of the team won’t soon forget the first year of mega-star and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time in Milwaukee, when the Bucks were just 15-67, the same season when the current ownership group of Marc Lasry, Wes Edens, Jamie Dinan and Mike Facitelli took over from Kohl.
Godsey was there as well, and it became clear that many changes had to be made. During his speech, he spoke about four areas management identified, and a key one was how to re-brand the franchise.
“It was an important first step for us to just kind of mark the beginning of a new area visually, as well as how we talked about ourselves and the program we were presenting,” Godsey said. “That was a really fun project to just be able to dig into the history of the team.”
The re-branding and other efforts by Godsey and his team certainly haven’t been hurt by the presence of Antetokounmpo, the two-time league MVP who signed a five-year “supermax” contract extension before last season.
“The NBA is a global brand, and that’s one of the things that, when we were starting to sell our vision of what we wanted this organization to be, was a big piece,” Godsey said. “We are 1/30th of this giant, global brand, and we wanted to spotlight Wisconsin through that.
“To have an international superstar with heritage on two different continents come through and become the best player in the world really helps us in terms of being able to sell that messaging.”
Not lost in the transition was the construction of Fiserv Forum in 2018, which replaced the outdated Bradley Center — and with the new arena came what management thought was a good opportunity in the land around it.
Godsey said the extreme growth of the “Deer District,” which became a meeting place for tens of thousands of fans last season, with an estimated crowd of 65,000 (but likely more) for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, came a bit out of nowhere.
“To see what it became this summer and during that Finals run was really beyond what we ever expected it could be,” Godsey said. “We always saw it being watch parties and opportunities. ... We never expected 100,000 people to be down there. It definitely became a scene.”
Welcome back
Seeing a full arena Tuesday night and knowing that tickets for a defending world champion will be in hot commodity for the foreseeable future brings a smile to any marketing director’s face.
And that’s not to be taken for granted, either, coming on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had teams playing in a “bubble” two years ago without fans and then to limited crowds for most of last season.
But Godsey said he and his staff also used that down time to re-evaluate how they do their work, so from that perspective, there were some positives.
“For everybody, it was a challenge, tough for business and a tough year,” Godsey said. “For us, from a marketing standpoint, specifically, it did give us a little bit of an opportunity to sharpen our focus on telling these stories about our players, about the organization, about our involvement in the community, that sort of thing.
“... That did allow us to focus on what we needed to do and who we needed to be.”