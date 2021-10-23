Bucks chief marketing officer enjoying fruits of his labor for defending NBA champions

Journey to the top

Longtime fans of the team won’t soon forget the first year of mega-star and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time in Milwaukee, when the Bucks were just 15-67, the same season when the current ownership group of Marc Lasry, Wes Edens, Jamie Dinan and Mike Facitelli took over from Kohl.

Godsey was there as well, and it became clear that many changes had to be made. During his speech, he spoke about four areas management identified, and a key one was how to re-brand the franchise.

“It was an important first step for us to just kind of mark the beginning of a new area visually, as well as how we talked about ourselves and the program we were presenting,” Godsey said. “That was a really fun project to just be able to dig into the history of the team.”

The re-branding and other efforts by Godsey and his team certainly haven’t been hurt by the presence of Antetokounmpo, the two-time league MVP who signed a five-year “supermax” contract extension before last season.

“The NBA is a global brand, and that’s one of the things that, when we were starting to sell our vision of what we wanted this organization to be, was a big piece,” Godsey said. “We are 1/30th of this giant, global brand, and we wanted to spotlight Wisconsin through that.