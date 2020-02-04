Bucks' DiVincenzo draws praise of teammates

In 22 minutes Sunday, DiVincenzo scored 15 points and grabbed two steals, including a breakaway dunk that not only excited the crowd, but also brought his teammates to their feet.

It had to be done for more than one reason, DiVincenzo said.

“If I would have laid it up, (the defender) was going to get a block on me,” he said. “Pat (Connaughton) and the bench were hyping me up, so I had to make sure I threw it down.”

Teammate Khris Middleton agreed.

“We’ve been on him for the longest time (about dunking),” Middleton said. “It was great to see him get that steal in the passing lane, and he had to dunk it, too, or else it was going to be a block. He’s a great, athletic player.”

Middleton, who is headed to his second straight All-Star Game next weekend, was happy to get his teammate back and also has been impressed at his development.

And Middleton knows that DiVincenzo, the Bucks’ first-round pick (17th overall) in 2018, will have a vital role to play moving forward.

“He’s been a spark for us all season long, starting or coming off the bench,” Middleton said. “We need him to continue to play like that.