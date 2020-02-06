Bucks president to speak at Carthage
Bucks president to speak at Carthage

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin is scheduled to visit Carthage College on Feb. 18 to provide a courtside view of the business and strategy behind professional sports.

Feigin’s presentation, “More Than a Game: How Bucks Basketball Has Ignited Global Markets, Digital Gaming, and Local Community,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the A.W. Clausen Center for World Business on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

By securing and creating new additional sponsorships and community partnerships, the Bucks' business operations have grown tremendously over the last five years.

Under Feigin’s leadership, the Bucks have also established a new esports team and built a new multi-purpose facility, Fiserve Forum, that has changed the landscape of downtown Milwaukee.

Feigin joined the Bucks in 2014 with a depth of experience in both the NBA and corporate world. As chief marketing and revenue officer of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, he managed global business units and handled branding across the international entertainment company.

The event is free and open to the public. To register and learn more about Feigin, go online to: carthage.edu/news/spotlight-on-sports/.

