Bulatovic scores 33 to lead Carthage men to win over North Park

Carthage men's basketball coach Steve Djurickovic said he was looking for big things this season from Fillip Bulatovic.
The sophomore wing sure validated his coach's aspirations on Thursday night.
Bulatovic had an outstanding performance against North Park, scoring a career-high 33 points to go with eight rebounds, a block and a steal in Carthage's 69-55 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory at Tarble Arena.
Senior center Sean Johnson also had a monster game for Carthage, totaling 10 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. That extended his program career record in blocks to 205.
Carthage improved to 2-0 with the win, while North Park dropped to 0-3. The teams meet again Saturday afternoon in Chicago.
The 6-foot-5 Bulatovic had some impressive moments as a freshman last season and averaged 9.7 points over 26 games, including eight starts.
But with Carthage graduating a huge chunk of scoring from last year's roster, Bulatovic will be relied on to be a prime scorer this season. Score he did Thursday, finishing 14-of-21 from the field overall, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 4-of-8 from the free-throw line.
"Fillip Bulatovic absolutely took over the game in the second half," Djurickovic said in a news release. "He struggled from the free-throw line in the first half but kept attacking and getting into the paint late in the game. He's got such a nice variety to his game that makes him difficult to guard."
Johnson, meanwhile, dominated on defense but was strong on the other end, too.
"Sean Johnson continues to be a force on both ends of the floor," Djurickovic said. "... We still need to find him more touches on the block, but he's playing terrific."
Senior guard TJ Best proved 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, senior guard and Indian Trail graduate Josh Washburn had seven points and a team-high five assists off the bench and sophomore guard Luke Barach added six points in his second straight start.
Digging in on defense
Carthage shot just 44.4 percent (28-for-63) from the field and 26.3 percent (5-of-19) from beyond the arc but limited the Vikings to 38.7 percent (24-of-62) from the field and 15.8 percent (3-of-19) from 3-point range.
Jordan Boyd led North Park with 16 points and Toby Marek scored 12.
"Our defensive attention to detail in the second half really made the difference in the game," Djurickovic said.
Indeed, the Vikings led 34-32 at halftime and extended the lead to eight at 40-32 on Boyd's layup with 17 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game.
But Bulatovic made a layup to ignite a 20-4 run that was capped by a 3 from freshman forward Garrett Horner to give Carthage a 52-44 lead with 9:44 remaining. A 3 by Barach, a dunk by Bulatovic and a layup by Best later accounted for a 7-0 run, giving Carthage a commanding 59-45 lead with 6:24 left.
"We need to be a little more consistent at times on the offensive end, but overall I couldn't be happier with where we are at through two games," Djurickovic said. "... I'm super proud of this group. Still working to get better every single day, and excited to have another opportunity on Saturday at North Park."
Carthage adds game
Carthage added a CCIW road game against Wheaton to its schedule.
Carthage will take on the Thunder in Wheaton, Ill., next week Thursday at 7 p.m.
Carthage women postponed
The Carthage women's team's scheduled CCIW game against North Park in Chicago on Thursday night was postponed.
According to the Carthage athletics Twitter feed, the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. A make-up date has not been determined.
It's the second straight game that's been postponed for the Carthage women after Monday's home game against Millikin was snowed out. That game has been rescheduled for Feb. 9.
Carthage (0-1) is scheduled to host North Park on Saturday at Tarble Arena.