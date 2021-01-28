Bulatovic scores 33 to lead Carthage men to win over North Park

Carthage men's basketball coach Steve Djurickovic said he was looking for big things this season from Fillip Bulatovic.

The sophomore wing sure validated his coach's aspirations on Thursday night.

Bulatovic had an outstanding performance against North Park, scoring a career-high 33 points to go with eight rebounds, a block and a steal in Carthage's 69-55 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory at Tarble Arena.

Senior center Sean Johnson also had a monster game for Carthage, totaling 10 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. That extended his program career record in blocks to 205.

Carthage improved to 2-0 with the win, while North Park dropped to 0-3. The teams meet again Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

The 6-foot-5 Bulatovic had some impressive moments as a freshman last season and averaged 9.7 points over 26 games, including eight starts.

But with Carthage graduating a huge chunk of scoring from last year's roster, Bulatovic will be relied on to be a prime scorer this season. Score he did Thursday, finishing 14-of-21 from the field overall, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 4-of-8 from the free-throw line.