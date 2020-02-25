Burlington High School's football field might be renamed to 'Tony Romo Field'

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School’s football field might be renamed after football great Tony Romo.

The name of the stadium would not be changing itself. Only the field would be named after Romo, who is a Burlington native.

Burlington’s football stadium is named after Don Dalton, the school’s legendary longtime coach who had guided Romo himself when he started as the Demons’ quarterback in 1996 and ‘97.

Dalton compiled a 202-57-1 record as coach, including 22 conference championships, and was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame before he died in June 2017.

Romo, after a record-setting college career at Eastern Illinois University, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2003. He became the Cowboys’ starter midway through the 2006 season, a position he held through 2014, during which time he became a four-time Pro Bowler.

He played two more seasons, but started only five more games because of injuries.

Romo retired after the 2016 season with a record of 78-49. He since became the lead color analyst with CBS and worked Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019, when the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams.