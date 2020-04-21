Cancelation of spring sports leaves plenty of questions

"... Generally competition is for kids who are part of the district. Graduated seniors at that point are not. I don't think that is just the death knell, but it's just kind of an open question. Again, just more questions than answers."

Ruffolo also pointed out that coaches, most of which are also teachers or administrators, may not want to give up time off during the summer to facilitate games and practices. And Matera noted that the 30-day contact rule could mean different things for different sports.

"For instance, baseball and softball have a lot of kids who are participating in club opportunities in summer, so those kids will get those opportunities at some point hopefully, whether it be with the school 30-day allowance or their club team or a combination of the two," Matera said. "For some sports in the spring, those club opportunities may not be as prevalent or available in the summer.

"So I think that contact might look different sport by sport, but we're at the beginning stages of that now."

Ultimately, Matera said, what a potential 30-day "contact season" would look like will be up to each district and each conference. Ruffolo and Matera confirmed they were scheduled to discuss details with KUSD Coordinator of Athletics Bryan Mogensen on Wednesday.