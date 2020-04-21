Cancelation of spring sports leaves plenty of questions

The decision was a surprise to nobody by this point.
Still, it was historic. And once again, it leaves more questions than answers.
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted to officially cancel all 2020 spring competitions and tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season never got underway, as the spring season was suspended when the end of the boys and girls basketball postseasons were canceled late on March 12.
On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the state's Safer at Home order would be extended through May 26 and also closed all public and private schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, making the cancelation of what remained of the spring sports season a virtual certainty.
That was confirmed Tuesday, ending any slim hopes of regular competition.
"I think we were being let down gently over the last few weeks where we could see that it was coming," Bradford athletic director and softball coach John P. Ruffolo said.
"... I don't know if frustration's the right word. It's a lot of disappointment. We're dealing with something that we have no control over. We want to be hopeful and yet at the same time realistic, so I think (we're) trying to strike a balance between knowing what to say to kids to not take away their hope but at the same time letting them know that the odds have been against us for quite a while.
"That, I think, has been the difficult part."
Like Ruffolo, Tremper athletic director John Matera has a dual role, also serving as the Trojans' baseball coach.
"We were hoping for the best but expecting the worst, just like everyone was," Matera said. "I really feel badly for all the spring athletes, especially the seniors. The coaches feel really bad about it as well, because they're working with the kids so much, giving them a great experience.
"So it's not surprising, but it is disappointing."
Yet in a ruling meant to keep open any window possible for spring-sport athletes to still compete, the WIAA expanded its summer contact policy to allow for 30 days for spring coaches, if they include seniors. The understanding, Ruffolo confirmed, is that the 30-day rule is designed to facilitate competition at some point this summer.
Acclimatization rules must be followed, however, and contact must follow Evers' orders. So the 30-day addendum only applies if Safer at Home orders begin to lift after May 26 and schools can open their facilities.
If that does happen, athletic directors and school districts will have to figure out how to make it work.
"That leaves a whole bunch of other questions," Ruffolo said. "But I think the first question has to come from the school districts — not just ours but all of them are in uncharted territory — having participation of kids in school events who are no longer a part of school.
"... Generally competition is for kids who are part of the district. Graduated seniors at that point are not. I don't think that is just the death knell, but it's just kind of an open question. Again, just more questions than answers."
Ruffolo also pointed out that coaches, most of which are also teachers or administrators, may not want to give up time off during the summer to facilitate games and practices. And Matera noted that the 30-day contact rule could mean different things for different sports.
"For instance, baseball and softball have a lot of kids who are participating in club opportunities in summer, so those kids will get those opportunities at some point hopefully, whether it be with the school 30-day allowance or their club team or a combination of the two," Matera said. "For some sports in the spring, those club opportunities may not be as prevalent or available in the summer.
"So I think that contact might look different sport by sport, but we're at the beginning stages of that now."
Ultimately, Matera said, what a potential 30-day "contact season" would look like will be up to each district and each conference. Ruffolo and Matera confirmed they were scheduled to discuss details with KUSD Coordinator of Athletics Bryan Mogensen on Wednesday.
"I think we'll probably be in the same boat, more questions than answers, but at least we'll maybe have a little bit more clarity in terms of what that might mean for Kenosha Unified," Ruffolo said.
Ruffolo also praised the WIAA for trying anything it can to schedule some type of season for spring athletes.
"I'm glad the WIAA is doing everything it can think of to try to give us some hope, but it's definitely a time of more confusion than anything else," he said.
And even though Tuesday's decision was a fait accompli, it didn't make it any less painful.
"It's been a challenging spring, obviously," Matera said. "But it's been pretty cool to see how schools are going about recognizing their seniors. Some of them are doing yard signs. We kicked off on our website our senior spotlight. ... We're just looking for different ways to recognize them, because it's a tough situation.
"Especially sad for the seniors. Your heart goes out to them."
