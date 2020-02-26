Canicross draws runners from near, far

Trail running and canicross is alive in Kenosha County.
Kenosha Running Company hosted the Boreas Trail Adventure and Canicross on Sunday at Bristol Woods County Park, the fifth year for this event, and it continues to draw runners, walkers and canicross lovers from near and far, despite the risk of less-than-ideal weather conditions.
This year the weather was not typical with 50 degrees and the sno- packed trails of Bristol Woods slowly gave way to the sun, the thundering paws of our four-legged friends and the pounding of the runners.
The distances for this event were 3.2, 6.4 and 9.6 miles. For those that were running In these winter trail conditions, it seemed much longer.
This year’s canicross (those running with their dog), drew runners and dogs locally, regionally and those from afar with over 30 entriesembracing the trails.
Michael Thomas and his running partner, Rogue, traveled from Ontario, Canada. They have joined us several times over the years and those two are like a peanut butter and jelly combination, completely inseparable and run as a great team.
Meaghan Smith from Wallace, Mich., made the second trip of 2020 for our canicross events. She runs with two dogs pulling and leading the way. Her husband, Chris, faithfully waits and watches for her to complete her 6.4 miles.
Devon Radtke made the trip from Viking territory, all the way from St. Paul, Minn., with her running partner, River.
I have been amazed through the years just how far those dog loving runners will travel to share the trails with like-minded souls. I personally do not run or even own a dog, but those who run and walk with big and small dogs keep me fired up and fuels my passion to grow our canicross events.
So many get introduced to this sport for the first time through our events as we host the largest canicross series in the country. To learn more visit www.traildogrunners.com
The trail runners and walkers, started 10 minutes after the canicross, with around 60 runners all playing "chase the dogs" and they were off. I must say the runners were much quieter at the start than those dogs.
Kenosha Running Company has been sponsoring trail events in Kenosha County since 2014, and have developed a great base of runners over the years that have grown to appreciate our style of trail running events.
Our laid-back approach with a focus on everyone being welcomed and part of our trail family has drawn over 4,500 runners, walkers and canicross lovers to our events since 2014.
With each event we always have new faces, most outside the Kenosha area, but this Sunday, Terry and Kathy Ciszewski joined us on the trail for the first time. They live 10 minutes from Bristol Woods County Park and had never been on the trails. Terry is just getting back into running and was on a state cross country championship team while growing up in Stevens Point.
Why would runners travel several hours round-trip to run on the single-track trails in Kenosha County? Because the Kenosha County parks have a great single track system for runners, walkers, hikers and canicross lovers.
Jody and Shannon Lingbeck have made it a bad habit to drive down from the Green Bay area. In talking with them after they ran the trails, they shared they love the feel of our events, running with a great community of trail-lovers and the trails. Those that run, walk and hike our single-track trails completely get why so many will drive to run our trails as nearly half of our entries come from below the cheddar curtain.
My invitation to you is to go experience the single-track trails throughout the Kenosha County parks; each season brings a new experience on the trails. The winter is perhaps my favorite time as you can see throughout the park with the trees not covered in leaves and vegetation.
At Bristol Woods you can rent snowshoes through Pringle Nature Center and cross country skiing and snowshoeing is welcome at each of the parks as well.
Get out there, get moving and explore!