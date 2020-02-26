Canicross draws runners from near, far

Devon Radtke made the trip from Viking territory, all the way from St. Paul, Minn., with her running partner, River.

I have been amazed through the years just how far those dog loving runners will travel to share the trails with like-minded souls. I personally do not run or even own a dog, but those who run and walk with big and small dogs keep me fired up and fuels my passion to grow our canicross events.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

So many get introduced to this sport for the first time through our events as we host the largest canicross series in the country. To learn more visit www.traildogrunners.com

The trail runners and walkers, started 10 minutes after the canicross, with around 60 runners all playing "chase the dogs" and they were off. I must say the runners were much quieter at the start than those dogs.

Kenosha Running Company has been sponsoring trail events in Kenosha County since 2014, and have developed a great base of runners over the years that have grown to appreciate our style of trail running events.

Our laid-back approach with a focus on everyone being welcomed and part of our trail family has drawn over 4,500 runners, walkers and canicross lovers to our events since 2014.