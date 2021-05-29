Carthage athletic department unveils new Firebirds logo

Carthage unveiled the new logo for its athletic programs on Thursday, which reflects the new Firebirds nickname the school chose in February to replace the former Red Men and Lady Reds nicknames, which were found by some to be racially insensitive.

Carthage's 28 NCAA Division III athletic teams all compete now as the Firebirds, which was selected from an initial pool of nearly 500 suggestions submitted by students, alumni, parents, employees and other supporters.

According to news releases from the school, the firebird appears in the folklore of several cultures as a mythical creature made of living fire or light. In surveys, Carthage alumni and supporters endorsing the name described it as "bold," "fierce," "uncommon," "majestic" and "inspiring."

The new Firebirds logo was designed by 2004 Carthage graduate Pat Cummings, who obtained a degree in graphic design. Cummings is now a senior graphic designer for an international sportswear company and also runs a design business that's created identities for Indy Eleven Professional Soccer and a variety of schools and businesses throughout the Midwest.