Carthage athletic department unveils new Firebirds logo

Carthage unveiled the new logo for its athletic programs on Thursday, which reflects the new Firebirds nickname the school chose in February to replace the former Red Men and Lady Reds nicknames, which were found by some to be racially insensitive.
Carthage's 28 NCAA Division III athletic teams all compete now as the Firebirds, which was selected from an initial pool of nearly 500 suggestions submitted by students, alumni, parents, employees and other supporters.
According to news releases from the school, the firebird appears in the folklore of several cultures as a mythical creature made of living fire or light. In surveys, Carthage alumni and supporters endorsing the name described it as "bold," "fierce," "uncommon," "majestic" and "inspiring."
The new Firebirds logo was designed by 2004 Carthage graduate Pat Cummings, who obtained a degree in graphic design. Cummings is now a senior graphic designer for an international sportswear company and also runs a design business that's created identities for Indy Eleven Professional Soccer and a variety of schools and businesses throughout the Midwest.
Cummings also played football at Carthage for two seasons "before realizing I was much better at art than blocking on the offensive line, but I was always on the sidelines cheering on my friends," according to a news release.
"As a Carthage alumnus, I'm so proud to have helped Carthage on the journey to the Firebird era," Cummings said in the release. "Being able to combine the two passions that drew me to Carthage in the first place — design and athletics — is one of the greatest honors of my career. My time at Carthage is filled with so many great memories, and I know I wouldn't be the person I am today without it.”
Said Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart: "After a thorough process, I am excited for Carthaginians everywhere to see the new Firebird identity. I want to thank Pat for his hard work and incredible vision in designing the logo. It is a great day to be a Firebird."
The unveiling of the new logo caps off an eventful few months for the Carthage athletic department. The men's volleyball team won the 2021 NCAA Division III national title this season with a 23-0 record, and the school announced the addition of an esports program to its athletic offerings.
A reveal video for the new logo can be seen at athletics.carthage.edu.