Carthage baseball team back in action Saturday

When the Carthage baseball team completed a loss to Bethany Lutheran College on March 12 during its season-opening trip to Tucson, Ariz., last season, the Firebirds didn't know they had finished their 2020 campaign.

But the COVID-19 pandemic would mean that the Firebirds were done with their 2020 season after just five games.

Now, one year and one day after its 2020 season was halted, Carthage will begin another season, one it hopes will be played to completion.

The Firebirds aren't making a trip south, per usual, to open their season, but they will host Ripon College in a non-conference doubleheader at Augie Schmidt Field on Saturday beginning at noon.

It will open up the 34th season in charge of the program for the diamond's namesake, Augie Schmidt IV, who's accumulated 938 wins, nine College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin titles and 16 NCAA Division III regional berths in his storied tenure as Carthage's head coach.

It's hard what to make from anyone's roster given that few games were played in 2020, and the Firebirds were picked to finish sixth among the CCIW's nine teams when the preseason coaches poll was released Wednesday.

