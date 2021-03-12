Carthage baseball team back in action Saturday

When the Carthage baseball team completed a loss to Bethany Lutheran College on March 12 during its season-opening trip to Tucson, Ariz., last season, the Firebirds didn't know they had finished their 2020 campaign.
But the COVID-19 pandemic would mean that the Firebirds were done with their 2020 season after just five games.
Now, one year and one day after its 2020 season was halted, Carthage will begin another season, one it hopes will be played to completion.
The Firebirds aren't making a trip south, per usual, to open their season, but they will host Ripon College in a non-conference doubleheader at Augie Schmidt Field on Saturday beginning at noon.
It will open up the 34th season in charge of the program for the diamond's namesake, Augie Schmidt IV, who's accumulated 938 wins, nine College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin titles and 16 NCAA Division III regional berths in his storied tenure as Carthage's head coach.
It's hard what to make from anyone's roster given that few games were played in 2020, and the Firebirds were picked to finish sixth among the CCIW's nine teams when the preseason coaches poll was released Wednesday.
Carthage accumulated 36 points in the poll but did pick up a first-place vote. North Central was picked to win the CCIW with 60 points and five first-place votes, the only team to get more than one first-place vote. The Cardinals were ranked No. 6 and had two first-place votes in the final D3baseball.com/NCBWA poll of 2020 before the season was halted.
Several key returnees
While this season brings many unknowns, Carthage at least features some returning players who contributed a lot in 2019, the Firebirds' last full season, in which they went 18-22.
Chief among them is senior outfielder Colton Klein, who's also quarterbacked the Carthage football team in his career but is not listed on the football roster for its spring season.
On the baseball diamond in 2019, Klein led the Firebirds with a .441 batting average and was second with a 1.126 OPS. He hit four homers, 10 doubles and drove in 29 runs and was named second-team All-Central Region and second-team All-CCIW.
Other position players who played a lot in 2019 include senior outfielder Ben Levicki, who tied for the team lead with five homers and drove in 24 runs, and senior infielders Cody Phelps (.378 batting average, six doubles, 14 RBI) and Johnny Belskis (.358 batting average, eight doubles, 23 RBI).
On the mound, Carthage returns senior right-hander Matt Willett, who in 2019 went 4-2 in nine starts with a 3.29 ERA, 35 walks and 46 strikeouts in a team-leading 54.2 innings pitched. Also back is senior left-hander Dante Guarascio, a Tremper graduate, who in 2019 went 4-1 with a 4.72 ERA, 26 walks and 40 strikeouts in 47.2 innings.
Another Tremper graduate, senior right-hander Jacob DeLabio, went 0-6 with a 7.57 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts) for the Firebirds in 2019. But DeLabio is coming off two straight summers with the Kenosha Kingfish in which he featured electric stuff and developed into one of the best relievers in the Northwoods League.
Other locals
Other local players listed on Carthage's roster, in addition to Guarascio and DeLabio, are freshman infielder Drew Knecht (Bradford), sophomore outfielder Cody Tostrud (Bradford), senior pitcher Keith Kutzler (Tremper), sophomore pitcher Thomas Coffey (Bradford), sophomore pitcher Nate Schnabel (Bradford), freshman catcher Aiden Nichter (Christian Life), sophomore catcher Riley Hughes (Bradford) and sophomore pitcher Kyle McKinnon (Bradford).
The Firebirds have their first CCIW game at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against Elmhurst at Augie Schmidt Field. They then have a five-game non-conference series against Fontbonne in St. Louis next weekend before returning to CCIW play for all but two non-conference games against Concordia, on March 30 at home and April 28 in Mequon.
The CCIW Tournament is scheduled to begin May 20.
Beginning Saturday, the Carthage athletic department will allow a limited number of guests to attend home games. Each student-athlete will be allowed up to four guests at each home competition. Each guest must be legally or emotionally related to the student-athlete, per the governing CCIW policy, and student-athletes will not be permitted to transfer their guest privileges.