Carthage basketball: Firebirds jockeying for CCIW Tournament position

With two regular-season games left, the Carthage men's basketball team is jockeying for position in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament.
The Firebirds are coming off a big 71-68 road win over North Central in Naperville, Ill., on Saturday and are looking to close the regular season strong with a pair of games against Elmhurst on Thursday and Saturday. The teams will play in Elmhurst, Ill., at 7 p.m. Thursday and at Tarble Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday.
As long as health conditions allow for student-athletes to compete safely, the CCIW website says, the CCIW Tournament will take place as planned. All nine teams will be included, with the No. 8 seed hosting the No. 9 seed on March 4 to move into the quarterfinals against the No. 1 seed. The quarterfinals will be on March 6, the semifinals on March 9 and the championship on March 12.
At 4-5, Carthage is alone in sixth place heading into Thursday's slate of games. The Firebirds are one game behind 5-4 North Central for fifth place and a game-and-a-half behind 5-3 Augustana for fourth.
Wheaton, ranked No. 4 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, is 9-0 and has already clinched the regular-season CCIW title and the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.
Carthage, meanwhile, broke a four-game losing streak with Saturday's win at North Central.
Senior guard and Indian Trial graduate Josh Washburn led the Firebirds with a game-high 21 points, sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and added six assists, senior guard TJ Best added 14 points and senior center Sean Johnson totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
"Gutsy team win," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release Saturday. "I'm so proud of this group and the way they handled themselves these last few days. Thursday's game (a 73-53 home loss to North Central) we got outworked, and that was not the case (Saturday). Our practice (Friday) set the tone for how we played.
"Fillip and Sean continue to play very well on the offensive end, but the combination of Josh Washburn and TJ Best was the key (Saturday)."
Bulatovic is seeking a CCIW scoring title and is second in the conference at 22.4 points per game, just behind Wheaton junior guard Nyameye Adom's 22.7 per game.
Women split a pair
The Firebirds notched their second straight win and second of the season Saturday with a 72-50 CCIW win over North Central at Tarble Arena before falling in a tight one to North Park, 56-54, on Tuesday night in Chicago.
With two regular-season games left, the Firebirds are 2-8 and in a three-way tie with Elmhurst and North Central for seventh place. Whoever finishes in seventh avoids having to play in the first game of the CCIW Tournament on March 2, which pits the No. 8 seed hosting the No. 9 seed.
The quarterfinals are scheduled for March 4, the semifinals March 6 and the championship March 9.
Carthage got contributions throughout its lineup in Saturday's win, as freshman guard Lauren Knight scored a team-high 13 points and dished out seven assists, junior forward and Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds and freshman guard Addison Ebeling scored 10 points off the bench.
On Tuesday, Carthage got great production from its freshmen, as Knight scored a game-high 18 points, guard Margueret Spear scored 10 and forward Bridget Barrett had seven points and 10 rebounds.
But North Park's Sinead Molloy hit a go-ahead jumper with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the game, and the Firebirds closed with two missed jumpers and a turnover.
"This game was played the way I thought it would be, and we were right there to win it," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a news release. "I like what I'm seeing from our kids, we just didn't finish enough offensive possessions to close the game out."