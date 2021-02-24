Carthage basketball: Firebirds jockeying for CCIW Tournament position

Senior guard and Indian Trial graduate Josh Washburn led the Firebirds with a game-high 21 points, sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and added six assists, senior guard TJ Best added 14 points and senior center Sean Johnson totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

"Gutsy team win," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release Saturday. "I'm so proud of this group and the way they handled themselves these last few days. Thursday's game (a 73-53 home loss to North Central) we got outworked, and that was not the case (Saturday). Our practice (Friday) set the tone for how we played.

"Fillip and Sean continue to play very well on the offensive end, but the combination of Josh Washburn and TJ Best was the key (Saturday)."

Bulatovic is seeking a CCIW scoring title and is second in the conference at 22.4 points per game, just behind Wheaton junior guard Nyameye Adom's 22.7 per game.

Women split a pair

The Firebirds notched their second straight win and second of the season Saturday with a 72-50 CCIW win over North Central at Tarble Arena before falling in a tight one to North Park, 56-54, on Tuesday night in Chicago.