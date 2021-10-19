Carthage eyes new softball complex

Plans are proceeding for a new softball complex at Carthage.
The college has committed $1 million to the project and has received a $250,000 donation from longtime supporters Glenn and Barbara Madrigrano, according to a press release.
In addition, Carthage has begun fundraising for an additional $500,000 and hopes to have the first phase of construction complete by the start of the 2023 campaign.
The project reflects a strong commitment to women’s sports on campus, Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart said. More than one-third of the school’s undergraduates compete in 28 varsity sports, which include 14 women’s teams and a co-ed e-sports team.
“For too long, our softball program has had to do more with less,” Stewart said. “We owe it to present and future student-athletes, plus our loyal alumni and fans, to raise that stadium to the level of the other home athletic facilities here at Carthage, which rival the best in NCAA Division III.”
Once completed, the new stadium should greatly improve the on-field and spectator experience, while also making Carthage eligible to host national and College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin post-season tournaments, the release states.
Construction is expected to begin next summer. Plans show a slight change in the field’s orientation, which will now have home plate positioned roughly were the left-field foul pole currently sits.
Crews will replace the natural grass with synthetic turf, which will allow the team to practice and play reliably when weather conditions fluctuate. Plans for the stadium also feature bullpens and batting cages, along with upgrades to the dugouts, scoreboard and sound system.
Future phases include bleachers, a press box and other additional amenities. The college is offering a variety of potential naming opportunities for potential future donors, according to the release.
Honoring Gilmore
The fundraising campaign will highlight the accomplishments of longtime Carthage coach Amy Gillmore, who is entering her 25th season at the helm.
Gillmore, a standout shortstop during her playing days at Carthage, has guided the program to 20 winning seasons, four CCIW regular-season titles and five NCAA Division III Tournament berths since she took over in 1997.
“Barbara and I are elated to hear this project is moving forward,” Glenn Madrigrano said. “We were inspired by Amy’s passion for the program and look forward to helping her and her players continue to succeed.”
The Madrigranos have previously donated extensively to Carthage, according to the release. An endowment for the school’s baseball program is named in their honor.
“We are incredibly grateful to Glenn and Barbara Madrigrano, whose generosity was critical to getting the ball rolling,” Carthage Vice President for Institutional Advancement Thomas Kline said. “We look forward to working with our entire community to raise the necessary funds to see this project through so our young women can compete on a field that matches their level of play.”