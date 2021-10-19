Carthage eyes new softball complex

Crews will replace the natural grass with synthetic turf, which will allow the team to practice and play reliably when weather conditions fluctuate. Plans for the stadium also feature bullpens and batting cages, along with upgrades to the dugouts, scoreboard and sound system.

Future phases include bleachers, a press box and other additional amenities. The college is offering a variety of potential naming opportunities for potential future donors, according to the release.

Honoring Gilmore

The fundraising campaign will highlight the accomplishments of longtime Carthage coach Amy Gillmore, who is entering her 25th season at the helm.

Gillmore, a standout shortstop during her playing days at Carthage, has guided the program to 20 winning seasons, four CCIW regular-season titles and five NCAA Division III Tournament berths since she took over in 1997.

“Barbara and I are elated to hear this project is moving forward,” Glenn Madrigrano said. “We were inspired by Amy’s passion for the program and look forward to helping her and her players continue to succeed.”

The Madrigranos have previously donated extensively to Carthage, according to the release. An endowment for the school’s baseball program is named in their honor.