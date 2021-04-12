Carthage: Firebirds set sights on next challenge

Kieckhefer knows the challenge that awaits his team.

"The top half (of the bracket) is loaded," he said. "We didn't get any one seed perks here, but that doesn't matter. We're playing to win it. It's not about finishing second for us. You have to beat anybody and everybody."

Having an extended break, along with the first-round bye, are two positives, Kieckhefer said as the Firebirds now prepare for what's next.

"I love this week (off)," he said. "We get a chance to practice and get a chance to be rested for the tournament. The bye is crucial. It's a different tournament when you have to play in that first round. Not having to play that first day gives you a better chance of winning it."

Firebirds sweep finale

Carthage secured its CCIW title with a three-set sweep Saturday afternoon over visiting Augustana (Ill.) in the tournament championship at Tarble Arena. The tournament championship is the Firebirds' first.

The Firebirds, who dropped just one set in the regular season and were 42-0 in CCIW sets, completed a three-match sweep over the Vikings with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 victory.