Carthage: Firebirds set sights on next challenge

The Carthage men's volleyball team closed a dominant regular season Saturday night with a three-set sweep and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship.
Now it's on to bigger and better things for the Firebirds.
In bids announced Monday morning, Carthage (20-0) received a first-round bye in the upcoming NCAA Division III Tournament set for April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Va. Carthage is the tournament's overall No. 1 seed.
For Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer and the Firebirds, Having a chance to play for the national title after the struggles of the past year with the pandemic is music to their ears.
"It's tough to feel anything but excitement about being able to go to the NCAA Tournament," Kieckhefer said Monday morning. "So many roadblocks have been in our way the last year with COVID. ... To get this opportunity to play is just something special. It's super exciting, and I'm so proud of this group for earning the right to do that."
Carthage, ranked second nationally by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and first in the West Region, will play either Messiah (16-2) or Fontbonne (19-2) Tuesday, April 22, at noon (11 a.m. Central time).
Both Messiah and Fontbonne received honorable mention recognition in the AVCA poll last week. Messiah is ranked seventh in the West Region, while Fontbonne is ranked 10th.
Kieckhefer said both teams present challenges on the left side of their respective offenses, which he said has been an area within his team's defense that needs to improve.
"Those two teams are really difficult matchups for us," he said. "Messiah has an outside hitter who takes 70 swings a match. Fontbonne has as an outside who takes around the same swings. On the left hand is where we've been a little weak. It's two matchups we have to be ready for and make some good adjustments."
The winner April 22 advances to one semifinal the following day at 3 p.m. (Central time) against the winner of Dominican (16-1, ranked fifth, fourth in West Region), Vassar (8-3, ranked fourth, second East Region) or Hiram (10-1).
Receiving first-round byes on the other half of the bracket are Southern Virginia (ranked 10th, second in West Region) and Lancaster Bible (ranked 12th, first East Region).
Lancaster Bible is the tournament's No. 2 overall seed.
First-round matchups on that half pit Wentworth (7-2, honorable mention, sixth East Region) against New Jersey City (7-3) and Benedictine (ranked sixth, third in West Region) against Endicott (9-3, ranked 11th).
The two semifinal winners will face off April 24 at 4 p.m. (Central time) for the national championship.
Kieckhefer knows the challenge that awaits his team.
"The top half (of the bracket) is loaded," he said. "We didn't get any one seed perks here, but that doesn't matter. We're playing to win it. It's not about finishing second for us. You have to beat anybody and everybody."
Having an extended break, along with the first-round bye, are two positives, Kieckhefer said as the Firebirds now prepare for what's next.
"I love this week (off)," he said. "We get a chance to practice and get a chance to be rested for the tournament. The bye is crucial. It's a different tournament when you have to play in that first round. Not having to play that first day gives you a better chance of winning it."
Firebirds sweep finale
Carthage secured its CCIW title with a three-set sweep Saturday afternoon over visiting Augustana (Ill.) in the tournament championship at Tarble Arena. The tournament championship is the Firebirds' first.
The Firebirds, who dropped just one set in the regular season and were 42-0 in CCIW sets, completed a three-match sweep over the Vikings with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 victory.
Even with the win in the semifinal over North Park, Kieckhefer said he and his team knew there was another level the Firebirds could achieve — and by all accounts, that's just what they did in the final.
"I'm so proud, from (players) one to 20," he said. "It just shows how much they care about each other and this entire team. They just play their tails off for each other. I'm just so proud of our team. We were on fire all night. Lights out. It was so fun to watch."
Carthage raced from the starting gate in the opening set with a 10-1 rally and never looked back. The story was similar in the second set, as the Firebirds built a 10-4 lead before Augustana tried to rally back.
The Vikings pulled within seven points, but Carter Schmidt (11 kills, two aces) hammered down a kill to give Carthage the win and the 2-0 match lead.
A four-point lead in the third and decisive set quickly turned into a commanding 21-9 advantage, as Carthage put together an 11-2 rally. The Firebirds finished their tournament title on a kill by Zach Bulthuis.
Other leaders were Matt Slivinski (10 kills, four blocks), Gene McNulty (29 assists), Bryce Thomas (eight kills), Parker Connolly (four blocks) and Zach Bulthuis (three blocks). Tremper graduate Blake Arnold registered five digs in the match.
Kieckhefer said he was most proud of his team's defense, which is something he wants the Firebirds to hang their hat on at all times.
"One of the things about this culture that I wanted to make sure we had is that we were a defensive-minded team first," he said. "Yeah, we have the great athletes who can play offense, but it's the defense that wins championships, not the offense, and we showed that.
"The culture at Carthage is absolutely outstanding. It's a championship culture. It starts with (former coach) LJ Marx and what he instilled here in his 15 years. My goal is just to not screw it up. When you get the keys to the Ferrari, you turn the ignition and drive it. You don't want to change it."