Carthage: Firebirds volleyball making most of situation

Take away a three-set sweep over Carroll University on Feb. 21, and the last time the Carthage women’s volleyball team convened in a meaningful game was Nov. 22, 2019, in the NCAA Division III semifinal.

My how things have changed since then.

Fast forward to 2021, and the Firebirds find themselves playing an abbreviated spring schedule in a sport that normally begins as summer ends.

That’s what a global pandemic will do — but don’t think for a second that anyone involved with the nation’s current No. 1 team according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association is dwelling on the negative.

They’re all having too much fun being back on the court, even if their collective alarm clocks are ringing much earlier than they’re used to.

“I just think we’re really excited to play,” said head coach Leanne Ulmer, in her 20th year at the helm. “I think the biggest adjustment is we have to practice really early in the morning. We’re used to being the queen bee’s, the ‘Belle of the Ball’ in the fall. We kind of rule the roost and get the prime practice times in the fall until basketball starts up.