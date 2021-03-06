Carthage: Firebirds volleyball making most of situation

Take away a three-set sweep over Carroll University on Feb. 21, and the last time the Carthage women’s volleyball team convened in a meaningful game was Nov. 22, 2019, in the NCAA Division III semifinal.
My how things have changed since then.
Fast forward to 2021, and the Firebirds find themselves playing an abbreviated spring schedule in a sport that normally begins as summer ends.
That’s what a global pandemic will do — but don’t think for a second that anyone involved with the nation’s current No. 1 team according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association is dwelling on the negative.
They’re all having too much fun being back on the court, even if their collective alarm clocks are ringing much earlier than they’re used to.
“I just think we’re really excited to play,” said head coach Leanne Ulmer, in her 20th year at the helm. “I think the biggest adjustment is we have to practice really early in the morning. We’re used to being the queen bee’s, the ‘Belle of the Ball’ in the fall. We kind of rule the roost and get the prime practice times in the fall until basketball starts up.
“But you know what? We’ve been doing this all year. Typically in our sport, we play a lot and practice a little. We’ve practiced a ton and played very little. I’m super proud of them. They’ve adjusted very well. It just makes you way more grateful and really blessed to get this opportunity because a lot of people are not playing.”
Senior captains Jordyn Barrette, a Tremper graduate, and Haley Horner, agreed with their coach.
Barrette, a setter, is getting her opportunity after four-year starter Ellie LeCount, who was an AVCA All-American first-team pick last year, ended her collegiate career in the national semifinal.
Missing out on one last go-around would have been a tough pill to swallow, Barrette said.
“That would have really been a bummer,” Barrette said. “We had a four-year starting senior who just graduated last year, so I didn’t get a whole ton of playing time. I’m just really happy to get to lead my team this year.”
Barrette said she’s juggling plenty this spring, but is more than happy to do the balancing act.
“Usually, we’d be done, and I wouldn’t have any volleyball this spring,” she said. “It’s crazy that we’re still playing volleyball this season. I’m a nursing student, so I’m doing clinicals full time, so it’s really busy but awesome at the same time.”
Horner, who hails from Wheaton, Ill., and was an AVCA honorable mention pick, may take advantage of an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA because of the pandemic, but regardless, is just excited to be back with her teammates.
“It’s really important,” she said. “It could be my last year ever playing. I’m open to maybe coming back. My group of seniors, I’m really close to. I just want to have a fun last year with them.”
Abbreviated schedule
Carthage, which swept Carroll in the opener and will be in Indianapolis this weekend for the AVCA Invitational, will face each College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin foe one time in 2021, followed by the conference tournament.
“We’re going to get 12 matches, which is a third of what we normally do,” Ulmer said. “But with everything being what it is, we’re grateful.”
As for being voted to the top spot nationally?
Well, let’s just say that caught Ulmer a bit by surprise, given what the Firebirds lost from that squad that came within a whisker of playing for the national title before they fell in a five-set heartbreaker to Emory University.
“I kind of giggled,” Ulmer said. “We just graduated two All-Americans and our setter, basically our first and second contact (on offense). They were kind of a big deal, a big part of what we did. We’re kind of used to that.
“Our expectations are always high. That may be a little high, but it was an honor for our program. I think that was a nod to the 2019 finish and what we did there. We always expect to be competitive here and do well. (There’s) definitely a target on our backs.”
With the significant turnover in personnel between new freshmen in key roles and returning players who weren’t starters, Ulmer knows there will be a learning curve.
And that’s where all the extra practices, including a full slate without competition in the fall, will come in quite handy.
“It’s been a lot of a feeling out process,” Ulmer said. “I think it was great to finally play (against Carroll). You practice against each other all the time, but to actually go play somebody and see what that’s goin to look like, then you have film and you can talk about those things. We’re just excited to play more.”
Helping hands
Whatever “normal” will look like now and into the future, Ulmer said she’s hopeful the stands soon will have fans in seats to watch her team compete.
The school announced Thursday that, beginning March 13, a limited number of fans will be allowed. Each student-athlete will be limited to four guests who are “legally or emotionally” related to them, according to a press release.
Ulmer spoke about the lack of fans before the announcement was made, but said anything that could be done to that end was important.
“There’s a lot of pressure on (the student-athletes),” she said. “Mental health in this whole time has been challenging. We’re trying to help them through that. They’re very social and not being able to have that opportunity (has been difficult).
“I think Carthage has done a tremendous job having them here (on campus) the whole time, getting them into some classes, giving them some opportunities. I know a lot of kids would love to go to some games.”
And that challenge may be even tougher for the freshmen, who came into the next part of their lives in such unprecedented times, Ulmer said.
“These freshmen don’t even know what a normal year looks like, going to football, basketball and volleyball games, the whole social aspect,” she said. “I know that’s hard for them. With that all being said, we’ve just tried to focus on the positives we have going.”
Ulmer also was quick to commend the school’s training staff, who have faced an uphill climb in keeping everyone healthy during a pandemic.
“Our training staff is working 24/7 to make this happen,” she said. “We’re very grateful to them. A lot of people are working hard to make this happen and keep us safe. We’re praying that COVID stays away from the team and get the opportunities to play.”
Close to home
The ongoing effects of the pandemic haven’t missed Ulmer’s program, either.
And that’s why she’s chosen to take the bright side, if there is one, of the entire situation.
“You try to look at the positives, the silver lining in a pretty horrible time,” Ulmer said. “I had COVID, some of the players have had it, some family members, one of our alums just lost her mom. We’ve been dealing with that.
“There’s a very sad side to all of this. We’re aware of that and tryin to look for the positives and just praying that when we come out the other end, the fall will look more normal to us. This whole generation of kids will look at this different. When you grow up in these type of worldwide events, you just really kind of appreciate things.”
That goes for Ulmer, too, who missed out on an entire fall season leading her team.
“When you have 430 days between doing what you love to do, you just appreciate it more when you have the chance,” she said. “Carthage has been great, and the conference has worked really hard to get us out t here. Now we’re in the fun stuff here.”