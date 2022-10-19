Carthage football: Firebirds can't overcome Wheaton's firepower in lopsided loss, but team's fortunes set to change

A pattern is developing on the north side of Kenosha.

The Carthage football team runs into a few really good opponents, gets blown out, wins a few games, then goes back to another elite opponent and another lopsided loss.

It's just life for the Firebirds right now, who sit at 2-4 overall and a respectable 2-3 mark in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin midway through the season.

Considering how good the conference looks, with North Central, Washington University of St. Louis and Wheaton leading the way, and Carroll and Illinois-Wesleyan also with better records than Carthage, wins are still going to be hard to come by the rest of the season, but at least things will get easier.

The Firebirds' final four opponents have a combined 9-15 record, and if Carthage can figure out a way to beat in-state rival Carroll and Augustana, it has a good shot at running the table and finishing with a 6-4 record.

A winning record would be the team's first since 2017, when Carthage finished 7-3.

The offense is looking for more consistency, and is hoping to start games better. Plus, the defense will have to find a way to get more stops.

Thankfully, Carthage may not see any more unstoppable players the rest of this season like they did last Saturday afternoon.

Wheaton quarterback Will Bowers went 27-for-36 passing with 344 yards and five touchdowns, Tyler Gautier caught seven balls for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Christian Carstens ran for 156 yards on 14 carries, including an 82-yard touchdown explosion in the fourth.

Carthage coach Dustin Hass said his team just isn't there yet.

"We aren't a top-25 team yet," Hass said Wednesday. "We are young and need to play with juniors and seniors when playing against really good teams."

"We will keep improving and see if we can finish the season strong."

Wheaton too explosive

Last Saturday, at Art Keller Field, the Firebirds fell behind to Wheaton, Ill. 21-0 in the second quarter and eventually were blown out, 59-24.

Wheaton, ranked as high as No. 14 in the country by D3football.com, improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the CCIW. The Thunder sit one game behind conference unbeatens North Central and Washington University.

Nathan Lee got the Firebirds on the board with a nine-yard rushing touchdown.

Later in the game, a trick play for Carthage saw Jordan Wiles complete a 36-yard touchdown pass to Sylvere Campbell.

In the fourth, Carthage added to their score with a 67-yard pass from Christian Beltran to Campbell, who leaped to snatch the ball away from a Thunder defender, spun away and sprinted 50 more yards down the right sideline in a spectacular display of athleticism.

Backup quarterback Kyle Jessie found Campbell for his third touchdown of the day late in the game.

Campbell led the Firebirds in receiving with 141 yards and three touchdowns. Lee scored his first rushing touchdown of the season, finishing with 58 yards on the day.

Chris Divito registered six total tackles, followed by Garrett Warner with seven, while Evan Bridges and Oliver Cox each had six.

Carthage travels to face Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday, October 22 at 1 p.m.

"The last four games should definitely be more competitive games," Hass said. "We have a shot to win all four for sure. We'll have to stay healthy and continue to improve every week."

Per NCAA Division 3 rules, only the CCIW champion - one team - qualifies for the postseason. Thirty-two teams makes the playoffs, with 27 automatic and five at-large bids.