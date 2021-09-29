Carthage football notebook: Lowe off to sizzling start, named CCIW Offensive Player of the Week

In one collegiate start, Carthage freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe has already earned some hardware.
On Monday, Lowe was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week for his fantastic performance in the Firebirds’ 62-35 rout of Illinois Wesleyan at Art Keller Field in their home opener.
Lowe went 16-of-24 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns, firing scoring strikes of 20 yards to junior Eddie Ell III, 60 to fellow freshman Sylvere Campbell, 42 to junior and Indian Trail graduate Alex Jarvis and 35 to sophomore tight end Clayton Markech. And he did it all in just three quarters.
Lowe is the first Carthage player to win CCIW Player of the Week honors since Gabe Villa did so on the defensive side on Nov. 4, 2019. This week, Lowe joined Millikin junior defensive lineman Quinton Miller on defense and Washington (Mo.) junior kicker Chris Vartanian on special teams as the weekly award winners.
It’s been quite a start in the early going for Lowe, who came off the bench in the Firebirds’ first two games after another freshman, Cristian Beltran, started. But Lowe earned the starting spot in Carthage’s 34-17 Week 2 win at Elmhurst (Ill.) in the CCIW opener, as he came in for Beltran and a struggling offense and finished 10-of-16 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Through three games this season, Lowe has already thrown for 527 yards and six touchdowns. Most importantly, he hasn’t turned the ball over once yet.
Lowe hails from Lutz, Fla., and after Saturday’s big win over IWU, Carthage head coach Dustin Hass credited offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Nubis Padhye for recruiting Lowe.
“I’ve got to give credit to Coach ‘P’ on that one,” Hass said. “He found him, he scouted him out, liked his film, and did the heavy lifting in recruiting. So I’ve got to give him credit on that one.”
Lowe said that while there’s been plenty of competition to earn the starting spot between himself, Beltran and others, all the quarterbacks know they could be called upon at any given time and work to help each other.
“We’re all really close,” Lowe said. “We all watch film together. We all study our tip sheets together. There was a few times I came over to the sidelines (Saturday), and both the quarterbacks were over talking to me about what they saw.
“We love helping each other out. So at the end of the day, we’re competing for the job, but we all just want to win.”
Lowe will continue to learn how to read college defenses, but the Florida kid will soon have to prepare for another reality of his new school: the upcoming winter weather.
“I do have a very nice winter coat that I’m ready to use whenever I need to,” he said when asked about that Saturday. “I was definitely bundled up (last) week, because it was a little chilly for me.”
O-line improves
One of the things Hass said he saw in the Firebirds’ 46-7 season-opening non-conference loss at national powerhouse UW-Whitewater — which stayed at No. 3 in this week’s D3football.com poll — on Sept. 4 was that the offensive line had a rough afternoon.
Well, the line has been much better through two CCIW games.
Against Elmhurst two weeks ago, Carthage rushed for 164 yards on 44 attempts, including 13 yards lost via two sacks. On Saturday, the Firebirds ran for 118 yards on 35 attempts and suffered just one sack.
Starting Saturday’s game along the line were freshman Jason Aguilar, senior Drew Neville, junior Adam Gilmeister, junior Alex Diaz and senior Omarr Roberts, with junior Kyle Williamson starting at tight end.
“I can’t say enough about how much the offensive line has grown up,” Hass said. “You watch that Whitewater film, and they got their tails whipped.
“How much better they played the last two weeks is a testament to those kids and how hard they’ve worked to really get that Whitewater game out of their system and say, ‘Hey, this wasn’t us, we need to play better.’ And that’s what they’ve done the last two weeks.”
In the poll
Carthage was the third CCIW team to appear in this week’s D3football.com poll, as the Firebirds received recognition for their 2-0 conference start in which they’ve outscored their opponents 96-52 by garnering three votes.
The other two CCIW teams in the poll, North Central and Wheaton, were all the way up in the top five.
North Central, the NCAA Division III national champion in 2019 the last time championships were held, stayed at No. 1 for the second week in a row, receiving 610 points and 16 first-place votes. The Cardinals edged out Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas), which was second with 588 points and eight first-place votes, followed by Whitewater with 581 points and Mount Union (Ohio) with 564 points and one first-place vote.
Rounding out the top five was Wheaton, the 2019 CCIW champion, which received 500 points.
If you extrapolate the rankings outside the top 25 to those receiving votes, Carthage was tied for No. 43 with UW-Stout.
Around the league
Among the CCIW statistical leaders through three games, Carthage sophomore running back Noel Wright II ranks fourth in rushing with 249 yards, as he’s averaging 4.7 per carry and 83 per game.
Jarvis, meanwhile, is tied for seventh with 14 receptions and junior linebacker Zach Hale is tied for ninth with 22 total tackles.
In the team stats, the Firebirds rank third in scoring offense at 34.3 points per game and sixth in scoring defense at 32.7 points per game in the 10-team conference.
Carthage hits the road Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. game against Millikin at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur, Ill. The Big Blue are also 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the CCIW.
Through two weeks, there is a four-way tie atop the conference at 2-0 between North Central, Carthage, Millikin and Washington.