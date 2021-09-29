Carthage football notebook: Lowe off to sizzling start, named CCIW Offensive Player of the Week

Lowe hails from Lutz, Fla., and after Saturday’s big win over IWU, Carthage head coach Dustin Hass credited offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Nubis Padhye for recruiting Lowe.

“I’ve got to give credit to Coach ‘P’ on that one,” Hass said. “He found him, he scouted him out, liked his film, and did the heavy lifting in recruiting. So I’ve got to give him credit on that one.”

Lowe said that while there’s been plenty of competition to earn the starting spot between himself, Beltran and others, all the quarterbacks know they could be called upon at any given time and work to help each other.

“We’re all really close,” Lowe said. “We all watch film together. We all study our tip sheets together. There was a few times I came over to the sidelines (Saturday), and both the quarterbacks were over talking to me about what they saw.

“We love helping each other out. So at the end of the day, we’re competing for the job, but we all just want to win.”

Lowe will continue to learn how to read college defenses, but the Florida kid will soon have to prepare for another reality of his new school: the upcoming winter weather.