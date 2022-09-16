CARTHAGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Firebirds will lean on youth to improve on 3-win 2021

SOMERS - It's been quite some time since the Carthage football team has had a winning record.

In fact, you would have to go all the way back to 2016 and 2017 to find the last seasons where the Firebirds finished above .500.

That doesn't seem that long ago, but in head coach Dustin Hass' 10-year tenure as a coach for Carthage in any capacity, Carthage has not made the playoffs.

So what will it take to break the mold?

"This will be my fourth full season as head coach, and obviously we had the COVID year," Hass, an Oconto Falls native, said last week in his office, located a few steps down from the Tarble Arena basketball court. "We enjoy Kenosha. The wife and kids like it."

"I enjoy it. Carthage is a good place to work. I'm surrounded by good people. Great facilities, great location, it's easy to recruit, too. We have a good thing going on - great education, right on the lake, awesome post-grad opportunities. We get most of our kids from where we call the 'Horseshoe,' from Milwaukee down around the lake (Michigan), through Chicago, northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan, is probably where 85 percent of our kids come from."

The distance guys come from California, Texas and Florida, and Georgia's been good to them, Hass says, and it's easier to get players that aren't seeing a bunch of smaller colleges when they're traveling around.

"We've been solid," Hass added. "Football has been around a long time. It's off and on. We started as an NAIA school, it's not part of the NCAA, and we had scholarship up until the mid-70s. Art Keller (Art Keller Field where team plays) won a ton of games, won CCIW championships, and when the school went to NCAA, we became Division 3."

"NCAA was probably a little more stable at the time. Instead of giving out money, kids are paying money. As a school, you can make more money that way."

Hass says the team has had "solid success" but hasn't made the playoffs in his 10 years.

The team's toughest competition just so happens to be the nation's No. 1-ranked squad, North Central (Naperville, Ill.), and Carthage opens against them today at Art Keller Field.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

"North Central is probably the best team, they won the national championship in 2019 and lost in it last year," Hass said. "Wheaton made the elite 8 last year. Traditionally there are two teams that make the playoffs, and it's a very, very good league."

"We're going to play a top-10, top-15 schedule every year, and we're looking for guys that like that," Hass said.

Carthage has plenty of those ultra-competitive guys this season, with a true sophomore playing quarterback, and Hass says the Firebirds are really young with every skill position player on offense potentially able to come back next year.

"We're fairly young, on offense we only have two seniors, and on defense we have one that's healthy, and only two total on defense," Hass said.

A slow start to the season

The season opener was one Hass and the Firebirds would like to forget.

Carthage suffered a 52-0 drubbing at the hands of Albion, Mich.

The passing game yielded two interceptions, but running back Travis Boston, Jr. picked up 58 yards on 12 carries, and Sylvere Campbell caught six balls for 83 yards.

So there were bright spots, but Hass knows 189 total yards while giving up 464 isn't really going to cut it.

To be fair, Albion and Saturday's opponent, North Central, are two of the best teams in the country.

Campbell and Alex Jarvis will lead the receiving corps, Boston will tote the rock, and up front, Adam Gilmeister and Omarr Roberts are senior offensive linemen that have played a lot of reps, according to Hass.

There's a good, solid tight end group, Hass said, and Clayton Markech and Kyle Williamson have plenty of experience as well.

"Defensively, Jake Tomczak is our lone senior in the secondary," Hass added. "He's a good player that's played a lot of football. Chris Devitto and Garrett Warner are really good. Garrett was all-league last year. And up front, we'll rotate quite a few guys that'll get in the mix."

Looking back on the first game, Hass said Albion is a top-25 team, and his guys simply aren't there yet.

"It was a good experience," Hass said. "We put it on tape, and our guys see that they have to bring it every week. They can't just show up and win. When you look back, a lot of mistakes were correctable. Albion is a good football team, and an older football team with a bunch of fifth-year guys, and it showed."

Hass said missed tackles, dropped passes and other errors riddled the tape from the opening game.

So what are this year's goals?

"Any team that improves each week is a team that's growing and getting better," Hass said. "Obviously as coaches we get measured based on wins and losses, but just seeing guys grow and get better as football players and people is what we're looking for."

Warner, Jarvis ready to rock

Warner, an all-region safety in 2021, leads the defense on Saturdays.

The nursing student from Kalamazoo, Mich. is a junior that will play outside linebacker this fall.

"I had a little bit left in the tank from the first game, and the team did as well," Warner said. "They took advantage of us with big plays. We could've stopped them more. Maybe we weren't prepared for the heat because we were pretty winded."

"The biggest jump is from week one to two, and we got an extra week because of the bye."

Warner and the 'Birds have had two full weeks off with a Week 2 bye, and the third-year player is excited about the team's chemistry.

"I feel like the team is really close this year," Warner said. "Our seniors, juniors, sophomores have been putting in the work in the offseason, and we've just been doing everything together."

"We just hand out and watch football, stuff like that. I like the (Detroit) Lions."

Warner said this Saturday the team has nothing to lose against the nation's top team, and if the Firebirds can just believe in themselves, they will be fine.

"We have a really good group of receivers," Warner said. "We have four receivers that are studs. As long as the quarterback gets some more time in the pocket, they can do some damage."

"Also, our linebacker group is pretty strong. We run a 4-3 with two corners and two safeties."

For Jarvis, a former Indian Trail High School standout, the senior is an exercise/sports science major, and he wants to get his Master's in sports management and maybe one day be an athletic director.

The biggest takeway for Jarvis from game one is that there were a few little things that can be corrected in order for the Firebirds to have success.

Jarvis and two other receivers switch from boundary to slot, and they usually run a one-back system.

"We have a lot more chemistry, because all of our quarterbacks last year were freshmen," Jarvis added. "It just feels a lot more pure, and there is a lot of chemistry."

In the offseason, Jarvis was a strength and conditioning coach for Indian Trail's high school varsity team, and he also worked with coach Paul Hoffman and the receivers.

He was there for the Hawks' summer camp.

So what's the goal for this season?

"My personal goal is to have a better record than last year," Jarvis said. "Now, all we have to do is trust all our hard work and effort, and just execute."