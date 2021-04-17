Carthage football team dominates Millikin, finishes 2-0 on spring schedule

Carthage football coach Dustin Hass doesn't care that it was just two games.
For the Firebirds to finish undefeated on their spring schedule after all the challenges they've faced in the last year-plus means a lot.
Carthage achieved the 2-0 mark with a dominating performance against College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin foe Millikin on Saturday, cruising to a 41-19 victory.
Wrapping up the spring schedule — as abbreviated as it was — with that kind of performance gives Hass, his staff and his players a sweet feeling going into what they hope is a normal 2021 fall season.
"Call it what you want to call it, but we were the only team that played this spring season and ended it undefeated," Hass said in a news release. "I am extremely proud of everyone involved in the program. The coaches, the players, the training staff, everyone put in an incredible amount of work to make this year happen.
"I can't thank the senior class enough for their resiliency and leadership during a tough year. It shows that we have great people here at Carthage. We played a great game (Saturday) to end a great season, and I am excited for the future of our football program."
Dury shines again
Carthage senior quarterback Billy Dury finished his career with a turnover-free spring, finishing 14-of-21 for 163 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions Saturday. He also led the team in rushing with 55 yards and a score on 11 attempts.
Senior Payden Lingle added 20 rushing yards and a touchdown, while senior Patrick Murphy, sophomore Alex Jarvis and sophomore Cole Vercelli each caught a touchdown pass.
Jarvis, a former standout quarterback at Indian Trail, finished his spring season with 12 receptions for 166 yards and a score.
Senior defensive back Bobby Baker III, meanwhile, got things going early on defense for the Firebirds, scooping up a fumble at the Carthage 10-yard line after Millikin's long opening drive and returning it 60 yards to the Millikin 30. Nine plays later, Jarvis hit Vercelli from four yards out for a 7-0 lead.
Carthage had another short field on its next possession, starting at the Millikin 20 after the Big Blue turned it over on downs, and Dury hit Jarvis for a 10-yard score to give Carthage a 14-0 lead with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first quarter.
Millikin rallied with back-to-back scores to get within 14-13, but after the second touchdown, Carthage sophomore receiver Eddie Ell III returned the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to put the Firebirds right back on top.
Ell's lightning bolt was the start of a 27-point unanswered scoring stretch for Carthage, as Dury scored on a 5-yard run, Lingle ran in from two yards out and Murphy snagged a 2-yard scoring pass form Dury for a 41-13 lead with 14:16 remaining in the game.
Defensively, senior linebacker Kevin O'Boyle led the Firebirds with 11 total tackles, including eight solo.
Though Millikin actually outgained Carthage, 367-242, the Firebirds limited the Big Blue to 2-of-11 on third down and 2-of-6 on fourth down, while Carthage went 6-of-12 and 1-of-1.