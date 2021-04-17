Carthage football team dominates Millikin, finishes 2-0 on spring schedule

Carthage football coach Dustin Hass doesn't care that it was just two games.

For the Firebirds to finish undefeated on their spring schedule after all the challenges they've faced in the last year-plus means a lot.

Carthage achieved the 2-0 mark with a dominating performance against College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin foe Millikin on Saturday, cruising to a 41-19 victory.

Wrapping up the spring schedule — as abbreviated as it was — with that kind of performance gives Hass, his staff and his players a sweet feeling going into what they hope is a normal 2021 fall season.

"Call it what you want to call it, but we were the only team that played this spring season and ended it undefeated," Hass said in a news release. "I am extremely proud of everyone involved in the program. The coaches, the players, the training staff, everyone put in an incredible amount of work to make this year happen.

"I can't thank the senior class enough for their resiliency and leadership during a tough year. It shows that we have great people here at Carthage. We played a great game (Saturday) to end a great season, and I am excited for the future of our football program."

Dury shines again