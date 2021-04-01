Carthage football team to host North Park on Friday in long-awaited return to game action

"Our guys have been great throughout this whole thing," Hass said. "They got sent home a little over a year ago. They worked out at home, in parks — wherever they could — came back, and we've been practicing for just about six straight months without playing somebody else.

"So they're ready. They're champing at the bit to be able to hit a different color jersey."

Untested rosters

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, Carthage finished 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the CCIW, tied for sixth place in the 10-team conference. North Park finished 1-8 in CCIW play and in a three-way tie for last place. The Firebirds blew out the Vikings, 46-14, when they last met on Nov. 2, 2019, at Art Keller Field.

But it's been over a year since that game, so the rosters now bear little resemblance to what they were then.

Hass said that while the goal is to win the game, as it does count in the CCIW records, he's more concerned with getting playing time for a lot of his players. The freshmen on the team haven't played against another opponent yet, while many of the sophomores didn't see much or any action as freshmen in 2019.

"Like anything else, we're still going to try and win the football game," Hass said. "But we're going to play a lot of guys and see what we have.