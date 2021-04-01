Carthage football team to host North Park on Friday in long-awaited return to game action

When the Carthage football team walked off the field after playing Augustana in a season finale on Nov. 16, 2019, the team's players and coaches had no idea they wouldn't play another game for one year, four months and 17 days.
But here we are.
It's been that long since the Firebirds — and they didn't even have that nickname when they last played — have faced another opponent, but that drought finally appears poised to end when they host North Park in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at 1 p.m. Friday at Art Keller Field.
This is the first of three games, two classified as regular and one as an exhibition, on the schedule that Carthage made this spring after fall programs that had their 2020 seasons cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic were allowed to compete this spring.
The Firebirds were supposed to play Elmhurst last Saturday in a scrimmage, but that was cancelled. Finally, Carthage is poised to see another team on Friday.
Third-year Carthage head coach Dustin Hass said in a phone interview Thursday morning that the game was "100 percent" still on, but of course he acknowledged circumstances could change between the time this article was written and kickoff.
Assuming the game proceeds as planned, the Firebirds are ready to go.
"Our guys have been great throughout this whole thing," Hass said. "They got sent home a little over a year ago. They worked out at home, in parks — wherever they could — came back, and we've been practicing for just about six straight months without playing somebody else.
"So they're ready. They're champing at the bit to be able to hit a different color jersey."
Untested rosters
In 2019, Carthage finished 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the CCIW, tied for sixth place in the 10-team conference. North Park finished 1-8 in CCIW play and in a three-way tie for last place. The Firebirds blew out the Vikings, 46-14, when they last met on Nov. 2, 2019, at Art Keller Field.
But it's been over a year since that game, so the rosters now bear little resemblance to what they were then.
Hass said that while the goal is to win the game, as it does count in the CCIW records, he's more concerned with getting playing time for a lot of his players. The freshmen on the team haven't played against another opponent yet, while many of the sophomores didn't see much or any action as freshmen in 2019.
"Like anything else, we're still going to try and win the football game," Hass said. "But we're going to play a lot of guys and see what we have.
"Obviously, we've got a freshman class that has been here for a while now that hasn't played anybody else. We haven't really seen how they do when the bullets are flying. We've got a sophomore class that some of them played a little bit in 2019, but most of them are kind of relative unknowns. So we're going to get a lot of guys into the football game and see how they do in live action."
Most of all, Hass and his staff want to see how their players execute what they've learned in their many days of practice since they last played a game.
"It shouldn't matter what the opponent does," Hass said. "If we're good enough at what we do and executing our stuff, we should be fine. We've kind of had that mantra since we got shut down and since we started in the fall that we're going to control what we can control and worry about what we can worry about and let whatever happens, happen."
Some fans allowed
Hass said each player on both teams is allowed four tickets for family members to Friday's game, so Carthage is expecting about 250 fans on each side of Art Keller Field.
"They'll be spaced out," Hass said. "I can't imagine it'll be real loud and rowdy, but at least the parents have an opportunity to see their kids play in person."
Carthage is next scheduled to play a scrimmage against Carroll at Schneider Stadium in Waukesha on April 10 before wrapping up the spring slate with a regular game against Millikin at Art Keller Field on April 17.