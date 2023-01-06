Carthage hires Ripon's Ryan Kane as new athletic director

The search for a new athletic director quickly led Carthage to Ryan Kane, who has already built a strong resume in a similar setting.

Kane will take charge of the Firebirds' thriving athletic program beginning April 1.

He's been involved in NCAA Division III sports for more than 25 years as a student-athlete, coach, and now senior administrator.

"Ryan's success as both a coach and athletic director at small, private Division III schools in the Upper Midwest made his candidacy exceptionally strong," said Carthage President John R. Swallow. "His expertise in leadership, management, recruiting, fundraising, and more will allow him to hit the ground running and keep Carthage athletics on a trajectory toward even greater strength and impact."

Kane will replace Nate Stewart, who's leaving after 2-1/2 years as athletic director to begin a new career path in higher education. Mr. Stewart has accepted a job as chief operating officer of development and alumni engagement at Centre College in Kentucky.

About 40 percent of Carthage students compete in 28 varsity sports.

The Firebirds reached new heights over the past year, as the men's volleyball team won its second straight NCAA championship, shot put star Joseph White (2024) earned the College's 19th individual national title, and the co-ed e-sports team enjoyed a breakout first season.

Mr. Kane has admired the program - and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, which he considers "the gold standard" of D-III leagues - from afar.

"Athletically, Carthage has established a tremendous brand - not just in the region, but nationally," he said. "I wanted to be a part of that."

As Ripon's athletic director since 2019, he's overseen the growth of 18 sports. In 2022 alone, the Red Hawks set school records with seven Midwest Conference championships and 195 academic all-conference honorees.

There, Mr. Kane created an orientation and leadership program for all student-athletes, with informational sessions tailored to the distinct needs of wide-eyed freshmen and job-hunting seniors alike. He also helped to secure major gifts that will support the school's future mixed-use stadium.

"I love the private liberal arts approach to education and the skill set it provides," he said. "Carthage has struck the right balance between competing at a championship level and setting the environment for learning."

Raised in Green Bay, Mr. Kane competed in basketball and golf while studying communications as an undergraduate at nearby St. Norbert College, and then earned a Master's in sports administration from Valparaiso (Indiana) University. He and his wife, Paige, have three daughters.

To begin his coaching career, Mr. Kane spent nine years as an assistant at three other D-III schools in the region: Dominican University (Illinois), Lawrence University (Wisconsin), and Loras College (Iowa). After heading to Ripon in 2012, he reached the 100-win mark faster than anyone in program history.

In 2017, Mr. Kane received the school's Presidential Award for General Excellence, which is reserved for a singular staff member each year. The award recognized both the service opportunities he developed for his players and his concerted effort to engage team alumni.

He'll join Carthage full time at the end of the 2022-23 basketball season, his 11th as coach of the Red Hawks.

Associate Director Kelsey Stoltz will capably lead the Firebirds' athletic operations in the interim.