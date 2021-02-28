Carthage men and women both win regular-season finales, CCIW tourneys up next

At this point, the Carthage and Elmhurst men's basketball teams may as well just go ahead and complete a best-of-seven NBA playoff series.
They're sure seeing enough of each other.
After the Bluejays edged the Firebirds in Elmhurst, Ill., on Thursday, Carthage evened the score on Saturday at Tarble Arena, riding to an 81-70 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory behind senior guard and Indian Trail graduate Josh Washburn's career-high 29 points in the regular-season finale.
But they'll play for a third time in a row on Saturday in the CCIW Tournament quarterfinals, as Elmhurst (6-2) received the No. 3 seed and Carthage (5-6) got the No. 6 seed. The Bluejays will host the game at R.A. Faganel Hall in Elmhurst. A game time had not been announced as of Sunday morning.
The winner advances to the semifinals on March 9, and the championship is scheduled for March 12.
The conference tournament champion gets the CCIW's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Firebirds could sure use some more performances like the one they got from Washburn on Saturday during an afternoon in which he and his fellow seniors were honored. Washburn finished 9-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-12 from 3-point range, and went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Washburn, who started his college career at NCAA Division II Minnesota Duluth, has never lacked confidence.
"There's some he shoots I might want back, but then they go in and you just shake your head and say, 'Good coaching,'" Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said of Washburn in a postgame interview on WLIP-AM 1050. "As I said in the senior script when I read it at halftime, he's as confident of an offensive player that you have. He thinks every shot he takes is a good one and is going to go in.
"When they do, he's a tough guard."
Senior center Sean Johnson also had a huge game with 24 points, nine rebounds, a block and two steals, while sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 boards.
Bulatovic finished the regular season with 21.4 points per game, just a shade behind Wheaton junior guard Nyameye Adom’s 21.8 for the conference lead.
What seemed to please Djurickovic the most, though, was how Carthage closed the game out, something it's had trouble with this season.
The Firebirds clung to a scant one-point lead at 58-57 with 7 minutes, 15 seconds to play and pushed it out to five at 62-57 on Johnson's layup with 6:32 left. The Bluejays got back within three at 64-61 with 5:41 to go, but the Firebirds ripped off an 11-2 burst that was started with a pair of Washburn free throws and capped by a jumper from senior guard TJ Best for a commanding 75-63 advantage with just 2:58 remaining.
"That's the first one of those this year that we finished the game and we closed it out in a game that we've been competitive with the entire way," Djurickovic said. "What a fun way to finish the (regular season). Guys just played fantastic."
Women's basketball
Carthage 58, Elmhurst 48
Behind a strong defensive effort, the Firebirds concluded their regular season Saturday with a CCIW victory at Elmhurst.
After starting the season 0-7, the young Carthage squad has won three of its last five to conclude the regular season with a 3-9 mark.
The Firebirds couldn't avoid having to play in the first-round of the CCIW Tournament, however, and got the No. 8 seed. They'll host No. 9 seed North Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Tarble Arena in what serves as a play-in game to the quarterfinals.
The CCIW's other seven teams are already into the quarterfinals, so the winner of Tuesday's game between Carthage and North Central will play at top-seeded Wheaton (Ill.) in Thursday's quarterfinals. The Thunder were ranked No. 13 in the latest D3hoops.com poll.
The CCIW Tournament semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, and the championship is on March 9.
In Saturday's regular-season finale, meanwhile, Carthage held Elmhurst (3-9) to just 34 percent shooting (18-of-53) from the field.
Freshman guard Lauren Knight paced the Firebirds with 13 points, four assists and two steals, freshman forward Bridget Barrett had a big game with nine points, 14 rebounds and four steals and junior forward and Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun chipped in seven points and five boards.
"The team gave a solid effort (Saturday)," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a news release. "We were much better on the defensive end than we were on Thursday (a 65-62 home loss to Elmhurst), especially at the 3-point line. A big third quarter got us in a pretty good position to finish, and we did a good job on both boards.
"... Ayanna Ester (a Tremper graduate) and Samm Carsello made some key contributions off the bench."