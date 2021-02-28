Carthage men and women both win regular-season finales, CCIW tourneys up next

Washburn, who started his college career at NCAA Division II Minnesota Duluth, has never lacked confidence.

"There's some he shoots I might want back, but then they go in and you just shake your head and say, 'Good coaching,'" Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said of Washburn in a postgame interview on WLIP-AM 1050. "As I said in the senior script when I read it at halftime, he's as confident of an offensive player that you have. He thinks every shot he takes is a good one and is going to go in.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"When they do, he's a tough guard."

Senior center Sean Johnson also had a huge game with 24 points, nine rebounds, a block and two steals, while sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 boards.

Bulatovic finished the regular season with 21.4 points per game, just a shade behind Wheaton junior guard Nyameye Adom’s 21.8 for the conference lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What seemed to please Djurickovic the most, though, was how Carthage closed the game out, something it's had trouble with this season.