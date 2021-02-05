Carthage men fall short at 7th-ranked Wheaton

Playing catch-up against a team as good as Wheaton isn't ideal, as the Carthage men's basketball team found out Friday night.

Carthage fell into a 29-8 deficit against the Thunder — ranked No. 7 in the latest D3hoops.com poll — and couldn't recover in an 87-75 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss in Wheaton, Ill.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved to Friday due to inclement weather.

With the defeat, Carthage dropped to 3-2 on its CCIW-only schedule.

Despite the loss, sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic continued his torrid scoring pace for Carthage, racking up a team-high 25 points on 9-of-21 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Bulatovic is now tied for second in the CCIW with 24 points per game.

Senior center Sean Johnson had another big line with 13 points, 12 boards and three blocks and senior guard and Indian Trail graduate Josh Washburn made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points in 32 minutes off the bench.

But after Wheaton (5-0) jumped out to 29-8 lead just 8 minutes, 30 seconds into the game, Carthage never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.