Carthage men fall short at 7th-ranked Wheaton

Playing catch-up against a team as good as Wheaton isn't ideal, as the Carthage men's basketball team found out Friday night.
Carthage fell into a 29-8 deficit against the Thunder — ranked No. 7 in the latest D3hoops.com poll — and couldn't recover in an 87-75 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss in Wheaton, Ill.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved to Friday due to inclement weather.
With the defeat, Carthage dropped to 3-2 on its CCIW-only schedule.
Despite the loss, sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic continued his torrid scoring pace for Carthage, racking up a team-high 25 points on 9-of-21 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Bulatovic is now tied for second in the CCIW with 24 points per game.
Senior center Sean Johnson had another big line with 13 points, 12 boards and three blocks and senior guard and Indian Trail graduate Josh Washburn made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points in 32 minutes off the bench.
But after Wheaton (5-0) jumped out to 29-8 lead just 8 minutes, 30 seconds into the game, Carthage never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.
"Wheaton is an experienced, veteran team that has a lot of nice pieces and plays well together," first-year Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "We just didn't get off the bus ready to play and were forced to play catch-up for the final 30, 35 minutes.
"We had some great moments in the second half, especially on the defensive end."
Tyson Cruickshank scored a game-high 33 points to lead Wheaton, which finished at 48.4 percent (31-of-64) from the field.
Carthage faces Millilkin in Decatur, Ill., on Monday night. Carthage defeated the Big Blue, 83-57, in the season opener Jan. 23 at Tarble Arena.
Men's volleyball
Carthage 3, Aurora 0
In its home opener, Carthage rolled to a non-conference sweep Friday night at Tarble Arena by game scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-15.
Carthage was ranked No. 9 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll and was also picked to win the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title in the preseason coaches poll, which was announced Thursday.
On Friday, Matt Slivinski led Carthage with 19 kills on a .567 hitting percentage and also tied his career high with six aces. Kyle Cohan led Carthage in digs with 11, while Gene McNulty totaled 33 assists for the second straight game.
Carthage hit .619 in the third set, with 13 kills off 21 total attacks.
Carthage hosts Concordia in non-conference action Tuesday night at Tarble Arena.
Men's wrestling
Carthage hosted its first home meet in the sport since 1994 with Friday's Carthage Duals, falling to North Central, 55-0, and Augustana, 55-3.
Alex Hoffman notched Carthage's lone victory on the day, winning at 184 pounds against Augustana.
"It was great to host our first home competition," Carthage coach Alberto Quiros said. "We were happy to be able to compete here on campus in the comfort of our home facility."