Carthage men hold off Carroll

After a 67-63 win over Carroll at Tarble Arena on Wednesday night, Carthage men’s basketball coach Bosko Djurickovic had an adjective to describe the way College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin games have gone this season.
“It’s bloody out there every game you play,” he said.
Djurickovic could have equally been describing both the physical nature of each game and the brutal way in which teams seem to be losing this season.
The Red Men know this firsthand.
After starting the season 9-1 and rising as high as No. 18 in the D3hoops.com poll, entering Wednesday Carthage had lost six of its last eight and four of its last five. The last four losses were each by four points or less, including Saturday’s 67-65 loss to Wheaton in which the Thunder banked in the game-winner with a second left.
So even though Wednesday’s win over the Pioneers — led by senior forward Kienan Baltimore’s 22 points, 19 of those in the second half — may not have been the most aesthetically pleasing, the Red Men will take it.
“Both these teams have played so many of these games,” Djurickovic said. “I have a saying that I’ve said for all the 35 years I’ve been a head coach, and that is that good teams win close games. Which obviously means we haven’t been as good as we’ve needed to be to win the close games.
“... We’ve lost five conference games inside four points, so it is what it is. We persevered and made some nice plays down the stretch.”
Carthage (12-7 overall) improved to 4-6 in the CCIW, which puts the Red Men alone in sixth place for the final conference tournament spot, two games ahead of Carroll and North Park, both 2-8 in the CCIW, with six regular-season games left.
Carthage has a bye Saturday before a tough game at fourth-ranked Elmhurst on Wednesday. But the Red Men lost by just four to the Bluejays in their first meeting and have defeated two ranked teams this season.
“I think we all understand that our best game is as good as anybody in the league,” Djurickovic said. “We just haven’t been as consistent as we need to be.”
That comment can be applied to Baltimore, too.
He’s second on the team with 14.4 points per game but had to miss two games earlier this season because of team rules and came off the bench for a couple after that. He’s back in the starting lineup, and his scoring is huge for the Red Men.
“Missing those games, it was kind of eye-opening for me and everybody involved,” Baltimore said. “I’m not saying we lost because I wasn’t playing, but we lost (four of the last five), and they’ve all been within like three or four points.
“It’s just a matter of bringing the same effort and intensity that we practice with, which we have been (practicing) the last two weeks, really hard.”
Baltimore had just three points in Wednesday’s low-scoring first half, after which Carroll led, 25-24.
But Baltimore — who also had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals — came out smoking in the second half with 13 points in just 5 minutes, 5 seconds. His steal and driving banker after an acrobatic tiptoe along the sideline gave Carthage a 37-32 lead with 14:55 remaining.
“At halftime, my coach and my teammates, they told me when I’m open, shoot it,” Baltimore said. “I know I can make shots, and they know I can make shots.
Yet Carroll (9-10 overall) also got hot in the second half, shooting 6-of-13 (46.2 percent) from 3-point range. The Pioneers took a 58-54 lead with 5:12 left and called a 30-second timeout.
After that, senior guard Jordon Kedrowski (11 points, five rebounds, three assists) and junior center Sean Johnson (six points, six rebounds, two blocks) took over for the Red Men, with Kedrowski swishing a 3 from the deep right wing to start a 9-0 run.
Johnson sank a turnaround jumper against Carroll’s zone from the high post with 2:34 remaining to put Carthage ahead for good at 59-58 then walled off a Carroll drive on the other end. Kedrowski drilled another 3 from the right wing, and Johnson split a pair of free throws with 49.2 seconds remaining to give the Red Men a 63-58 lead.
There would be no late heartbreak this time for Carthage, which enters a bye weekend on a high note.
“We just had to get one and try to keep that rolling, because we’ve been in a rut the last five games,” Baltimore said. “So getting one, hopefully that gets us on track and propels us in the right direction.”
Carthage women
The injury-plagued Carthage women’s team dropped its sixth straight game, a 91-55 CCIW decision to Carroll on Wednesday at Van Male Field House in Waukesha.
The Reds (8-11 overall) fell to 3-7 in the CCIW, tied with Carroll (7-11 overall) for seventh place and for now out of the conference tournament picture.
On Wednesday, Carroll raced out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Senior guard Sammie Woodward led Carthage with 13 points, sophomore forward and Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun had 12 points and five rebounds and junior guard Amanda Larson scored 11 points.