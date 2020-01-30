Carthage men hold off Carroll

“... We’ve lost five conference games inside four points, so it is what it is. We persevered and made some nice plays down the stretch.”

Carthage (12-7 overall) improved to 4-6 in the CCIW, which puts the Red Men alone in sixth place for the final conference tournament spot, two games ahead of Carroll and North Park, both 2-8 in the CCIW, with six regular-season games left.

Carthage has a bye Saturday before a tough game at fourth-ranked Elmhurst on Wednesday. But the Red Men lost by just four to the Bluejays in their first meeting and have defeated two ranked teams this season.

“I think we all understand that our best game is as good as anybody in the league,” Djurickovic said. “We just haven’t been as consistent as we need to be.”

That comment can be applied to Baltimore, too.

He’s second on the team with 14.4 points per game but had to miss two games earlier this season because of team rules and came off the bench for a couple after that. He’s back in the starting lineup, and his scoring is huge for the Red Men.