Carthage men open season with win over Millikin; Carthage women fall in opener

It took a while to get here, but the Steve Djurickovic era has finally seen its first game for the Carthage men's basketball program.

It was a great start.

Finally playing its first game this season, Carthage cruised to an 83-57 blowout of Millikin on Saturday in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contest at Tarble Arena.

Steve Djurickovic took over the reins of the program from his dad, Bosko Djurickovic, after Bosko retired on Aug. 1 following 24 mostly successful seasons at Carthage.

Steve Djurickovic, Carthage's all-time leading scorer and one the best players in CCIW history, spent six seasons as an assistant under his father.

He finally got his first game as the head man under his belt, and along with it came his first win.

"Super excited with the effort the guys showed," Djurickovic said. "We played a complete 40 minutes, and they really executed on both ends of the floor. This is a very close team that practices hard every day and that makes my job that much easier. We spaced the floor nicely and were able to knock down some open looks."

