Carthage men open season with win over Millikin; Carthage women fall in opener

It took a while to get here, but the Steve Djurickovic era has finally seen its first game for the Carthage men's basketball program.
It was a great start.
Finally playing its first game this season, Carthage cruised to an 83-57 blowout of Millikin on Saturday in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contest at Tarble Arena.
Steve Djurickovic took over the reins of the program from his dad, Bosko Djurickovic, after Bosko retired on Aug. 1 following 24 mostly successful seasons at Carthage.
Steve Djurickovic, Carthage's all-time leading scorer and one the best players in CCIW history, spent six seasons as an assistant under his father.
He finally got his first game as the head man under his belt, and along with it came his first win.
"Super excited with the effort the guys showed," Djurickovic said. "We played a complete 40 minutes, and they really executed on both ends of the floor. This is a very close team that practices hard every day and that makes my job that much easier. We spaced the floor nicely and were able to knock down some open looks."
Four Carthage players scored in double figures, led by senior guard and Indian Trail graduate Josh Washburn, who scored 20 to go with four assists. Sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic had 15 points and five assists, freshman forward Garrett Horner scored 15 points, senior guard TJ Best passed out five assists and senior center Sean Johnson totaled 10 points, six rebounds and five blocks.
In the process, Johnson became Carthage's all-time leader in blocks with 199.
"Sean Johnson was spectacular on the defensive end, like usual," Djurickovic said. "He's a rim protector that makes everyone else's job way easier."
The game was tied 10-10, but Carthage opened things up with an extended 27-6 to take a commanding 37-16 lead with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first half. Carthage led 47-26 at halftime.
Millikin cut its deficit to 11 points at 61-50 with 7:23 left in the game, but a Washburn 3 kicked off a 10-2 run to give Carthage a 71-52 advantage with 4:30 remaining.
Jarius Ingram led Millikin with 20 points.
Carthage and Millikin play again Monday night at 6 p.m. in Decatur, Ill.
Carthage women fall
Despite a career-high 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals from junior forward and Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun, the Carthage women's basketball team fell short with its fourth-quarter rally in a 77-66 CCIW loss in a season opener in Decatur, Ill.
Down 40-22 at halftime and 62-46 after three quarters, Carthage clawed within eight at 66-57 with 5:37 seconds left in the game, but the Big Blue pulled away from there.
"We took a little too long to find our offensive footing," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said. "Their offense came too easily in the first half, and some of that was them, but we need to get better on the defensive end.
"We battled back and got things going after halftime. While we're disappointed in the result, we're not discouraged if we can correct the correctable."
Another Tremper graduate, sophomore guard Ayanna Ester, made three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 13 points for Carthage, while senior guard Amanda Larson also scored 13.
Millikin, which piled up a 44-29 rebounding advantage, was led by Bailey Coffman's 17 points and eight reboounds.
The teams play again Monday when Carthage hosts Millikin at Tarble Arena at 6 p.m.