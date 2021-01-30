Carthage men, women fall in CCIW action

After a 2-0 start, the Carthage men's basketball team suffered its first loss of Steve Djurickovic's tenure as head coach.
In its first road game of the season, Carthage kept battling but couldn't get over the hump against North Park in a 78-68 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss in Chicago on Saturday.
After trailing 47-40 early in the second half, Carthage (2-1 overall and CCIW) rallied to take a 51-49 lead on a layup by senior Sean Johnson with 14 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game. But the Vikings countered with a 13-2 run to take a 62-53 lead with 10:29 remaining, and Carthage could never make it a one-possession game after that.
Toby Marek poured in a game-high 32 points for North Park, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range, as the Vikings (1-3 overall and CCIW) got their revenge for a a 69-55 loss at Tarble Arena on Thursday.
"Tough loss to a talented North Park team," said Djurickovic, who took over the program this season after his father, Bosko, retired effective Aug. 1, in a news release. "We just had no answer for Toby Marek, who couldn't miss today. Our defense in the first two games, especially our 3-point defense, was spectacular. (Saturday) we allowed them to shoot 12-of-19 from behind the arc.
"We just seemed a step slow all night on both ends of the floor. The 50-50 balls seemed like they were 80-20 towards North Park today. Give them credit. They played with more of a sense of urgency than we did."
Sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic, who scored 33 points in Thursday's win, had another team high for Carthage with 21 on Saturday, along with six rebounds. Johnson had another monster line with 16 points, nine boards and six blocks, senior guard TJ Best had eight points and six rebounds and senior guard and Indian Trail graduate Josh Washburn scored 13 points off the bench.
Carthage plays at Carroll in Waukesha on Thursday.
Carthage women
North Park 47, Carthage 40
Carthage team fell in a CCIW defensive battle at Tarble Arena on Saturday.
Senior guard Amanda Larson led Carthage with 14 points, freshman forward Bridget Barrett scored 10 and junior guard Nansy Velev added eight, but no other Carthage player scored more than three.
In just her second career game, Barrett also had a big night on the glass with 15 rebounds. Larson added six boards, two steals and a block.
Carthage held North Park to 31.1 percent (14-of-45) shooting, but Carthage shot just 28.3 percent (13-of-46).
"We knew we were going to be slightly challenged offensively after losing scoring last year," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a news release. "This group has to learn that certain things you do cause the result to be what it is.
"We have a lot of young people out there trying to find their way right now. They're trying to absorb information, and we're giving it to them pretty quickly. I thought Bridget Barrett did a great job. She made a couple of tough shots and helped us get on a bit of a roll offensively."
Carthage (0-2 overall and CCIW) had its previous two games postponed, one due to snow and the other — at North Park on Thursday — due to COVID-19 concerns.
Emily Czuhajewski led the Vikings with 10 points on Saturday.
Carthage hosts Carroll on Tuesday.