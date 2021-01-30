Carthage men, women fall in CCIW action

After a 2-0 start, the Carthage men's basketball team suffered its first loss of Steve Djurickovic's tenure as head coach.

In its first road game of the season, Carthage kept battling but couldn't get over the hump against North Park in a 78-68 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss in Chicago on Saturday.

After trailing 47-40 early in the second half, Carthage (2-1 overall and CCIW) rallied to take a 51-49 lead on a layup by senior Sean Johnson with 14 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game. But the Vikings countered with a 13-2 run to take a 62-53 lead with 10:29 remaining, and Carthage could never make it a one-possession game after that.

Toby Marek poured in a game-high 32 points for North Park, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range, as the Vikings (1-3 overall and CCIW) got their revenge for a a 69-55 loss at Tarble Arena on Thursday.

"Tough loss to a talented North Park team," said Djurickovic, who took over the program this season after his father, Bosko, retired effective Aug. 1, in a news release. "We just had no answer for Toby Marek, who couldn't miss today. Our defense in the first two games, especially our 3-point defense, was spectacular. (Saturday) we allowed them to shoot 12-of-19 from behind the arc.

