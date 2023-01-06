Carthage men's basketball: Firebirds' 10-game win streak snapped, but promising team destined for big year

WAUKESHA — The magic eventually runs out for even the most untouchable teams, but Carthage College men’s basketball coach Steve Djurickovic isn’t sweating it.

He knows his team is extremely talented, deep and flat-out good this season, and the Firebirds will be there in the end.

Djurickovic said last week his guys can hang with — and beat — any team in the country in NCAA Division III if they’re playing right, and if the beginning of the 2022-23 season is any indicator, he’s probably right.

A big part of that success has been the stellar play of local standout Antuan Nesbitt, a former Racine Prairie all-state selection, and his emergence as one of the team’s top players.

Nesbitt’s talents were on full display Wednesday night to open the second half of the season, but the red-hot fell victim to a major upset.

After storming through the competition for 10 straight victories, off all teams, Carthage lost to rival Carroll Wednesday night at the Van Male Field House, 72-66.

Carthage (10-2, 3-1 CCIW) suffered its first Conference Colleges of Illinois and Wisconsin loss, but it was only the first CCIW victory for the Pioneers (4-9, 1-3).

So how, after literally one month of flawless basketball, could a bottom feeder knock off mighty Carthage?

As ESPN football long-time broadcaster Chris Berman likes to say, “THAT’S, why they play the game.”

In the second half Nesbitt, who scored 14 points for the second consecutive game, rattled a three-pointer into the hoop to give the Firebirds a 46-42 lead. But back-to-back buckets capped a 14-6 Pioneers’ run.

Carthage’s Anthony Bernero tied things up at 56-56 with a layup, but Carroll got hot again with a 10-2 run to take command with 2:49 remaining.

The Firebirds would pull to within three points thanks to a 3-pointer from Colton Sigel and two free throws from AJ Johnson with 1:55 to play, and that deficit became only two when Tanner Lamb hit a triple with 22 second left.

But the Pioneers knocked down a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final seconds and held on for the victory.

Djurickovic said it’s hard to win games when you can’t shoot well.

The Firebirds were out-shot but also out-hustled, and it seems like the Pioneers wanted this one just a little bit more.

“Tough to win games on the road in the CCIW,” Djurickovic said. “Give Carroll all the credit in the world. They out-toughed us, outplayed us, out-executed us, and deserved to win the basketball game. We’ve prided ourselves all year on sharing the basketball and scoring at a high percentage. You won’t win many games shooting 27% from three and 42% from the foul line. It doesn’t get any easier as we have preseason favorites Illinois Wesleyan coming in on Saturday. We need to regroup and have two good days of practice.”

Julian Campbell led the Firebirds with 16 points and added five rebounds. The 16 points marked the sixth time Campbell had 10 points or more this season.

Bernero registered his first double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

AJ Johnson grabbed eight rebounds for the third straight game.