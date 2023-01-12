Carthage men's basketball improves to 12-2 following big win in Chicago

CHICAGO - The Carthage College men's basketball team kept rolling in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) action Wednesday night.

At this rate, the Firebirds seemed poised for a 2023 run to conference championship contention.

And freshman Julian Campbell and senior Fillip Bulatovic are two big reasons why.

The dynamic duo combined for 45 points - including a career-best 23 from Campbell - and Carthage went on a scoring spree with a 104-95 victory in Chicago against North Park.

It was the Firebirds' 12th win of the season (5-1 CCIW), and they are tied with Wheaton, which is currently ranked No. 8 in the country according to D3hoops.com.

Carthage will put its hot start to the season on the line Saturday night against Wheaton down in Illinois with a tip time at 7:15 p.m.

North Park dropped to 11-4 and 4-2 in the CCIW.

Carthage built a 34-27 lead in the first half before North Park went on an 8-0 run.

But the Firebirds battled back behind a 3-pointer from AJ Johnson and a layup from Campbell to lead, 45-43, at the half.

In the second half, Carthage started with a 12-4 capped by another layup from Campbell and a long-range triple by Lamb, but North Park responded again.

They shrunk the deficit to one point and tied it at 80-80 with a free throw.

But the Firebirds continued to have counters for every punch.

A jumper from Johnson and a layup from Campbell flipped the score to 89-83 in favor of the visitors. Then, Johnson and Campbell scored again on back-to-back possessions, extending the lead to 95-88.

Down the stretch, Carthage sank seven free throws to go on to win 104-95.

Along with an all-time performance in terms of scoring, Campbell added four rebounds.

Bulatovic just barely missed a triple-double, adding nine assists and nine rebounds to his 22 points.

Antuan Nesbitt, a Racine Prairie graduate, had nine assists, his ninth game this season with more than five dimes.

Heading into the game, Nesbitt leads the conference in assists per game. Nesbitt also had 15 points in the contest.

Johnson added 17 points and five rebounds, while Tanner Lamb recorded a season-high 17.

The Firebirds scorched the nets to the tune of 60 percent shooting and 52 percent from 3-point range (11-21).

"I could not be prouder of this group," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said. "We battled for 40 minutes against a team that makes every possession difficult on you. North Park's up-tempo, pressing, and attacking style make it a game of runs. I thought we did an excellent job on the defensive end of the floor, which you may not say when you give up 94 points. But the way they attack the basket and get to the free throw line will make it a higher-scoring game.

"Bulatovic does what you expect a senior to do. He made big plays late and finished at a high percentage. Antuan and AJ handled the constant pressure the entire game. Julian continues to be a presence. Having 23 points as a freshman in a game like that says a lot. And Tanner stepped up huge when we needed it. Hit some timely threes. It's the best game he's had as a Firebird."

As for the huge first-place matchup at Wheaton, Ill. Saturday night, Djurickovic is looking for maximum effort against one of the best teams in the country.

"The CCIW is always a grind; we need to play with the same effort level we've had in the last two games," he said.