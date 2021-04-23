Carthage men's tennis teammates have supreme drive to succeed in medical field

For soon-to-be Carthage graduates John Nykyforuk and Kevin Dunn, both members of the men’s tennis team, the roller-coaster ride that has been the COVID-19 pandemic definitely made its mark.
Like their classmates, both had to overcome plenty as they set their sights on a biology degree, medical school and, hopefully, a career in health care.
And as graduation day comes this weekend, not only have they overcome those challenges, they’ve risen far above.
Dunn, a Madison native, and Nykyforuk, who hails from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, both achieved something many haven’t when it comes to their results on the Medical College Admission Test — with a score that places each in the 97th percentile.
According to a test score range available online, a score of 510, which puts a student in the 80th percentile, is a great starting place for admission to a top-notch medical school.
The impressive test results for both Dunn and Nykyforuk isn’t what defines them as students, however, as their college experience has included many other activities, including their four-year tennis careers.
David Brownholland, associate professor of chemistry and the chairman of the pre-health advising committee at Carthage, has interacted with Nykyforuk and Dunn throughout their college careers and said both students continue to downplay their achievements.
But that’s not unusual for them whatsoever.
“They’ve been outstanding, and the fact that they have done all that while being athletes is a real testament to them,” Brownholland said. “They’ve been incredibly dedicated in finding health care experiences, obviously having stellar academics, performing at a very high level, being engaged on campus. They’ve just been phenomenal.
“Both of them are also just tremendous people. They’re kind. They take care of other people. They’re really in this for all the right reasons. They want to get in there and take care of people. That’s what I think impresses me the most about them.”
Tough challenge
The MCAT, which takes about eight hours to complete, has 230 questions, including sections on chemistry, physics, biology, bio-chemistry, psychology and sociology and one section of critical thinking and reasoning with no background given. The exam definitely pushes the test-taker to the limit.
And when you throw in all the other pre-medical requirements, not to mention being a college athlete and a global pandemic, both Nykyforuk and Dunn said they knew it would be a difficult hill to climb.
“A big one I would say is just the psychological stress, because you put in months and so many hours to prepare for it,” Nykyforuk said. “It all comes down to that one day when you’re in there. If you have one off-day, it’s a lot of pressure.
“I think tennis really helped in that regard in staying calm and performing in the moment.”
It’s that juggling act that took the difficulty to the next level, Dunn said.
“We have to do so many other things, as well, for the pre-med students to try and get into medical school, not just the MCAT,” he said. “I think doing all those things in addition to having to study for that is what creates the challenge. If you could just focus on that, it wouldn’t be too bad. It’s having to balance that with the other aspects.”
Nykyforuk agreed.
“Say we had just graduated and were just spending three months, no school, no work and just studying for it, it would still be a challenge,” he said. “But doing it while we have tennis, while we have classes, volunteering, I think the time management is really what made the extra challenge.”
Of course, the wild card for everyone since last March has been the impact of the pandemic.
When that started to really have an impact last March, both student-athletes were in the beginning phases of their junior seasons with the tennis team.
But that all changed quickly, as the students were sent home to continue their education virtually, which definitely changed the narrative for both.
“It was really tough, because last year we were kind of in the heart of our tennis season, and then (just) like that, the season was cancelled,” Nykyforuk said. “Next thing you know, I’m flying from Florida to here, packing up and going home to Canada.”
Nykyforuk said he stayed in Canada through the fall semester before returning to campus for his final semester this spring, in which he’s posted a 1-2 record in dual matches at No. 6 singles and a 4-1 overall mark at No. 3 doubles teaming with both seniors Patrick Anderson and Andre Antreassian, entering Friday’s home match against North Central.
“That was really tough, missing everybody,” he said. “I lost basically a year of college here. But I’m really grateful I got to come back for this last semester, experience my final season, and be back with Kevin and my teammates.”
Dunn — who was 1-0 at No. 6 singles and 4-1 combined at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles with freshman and Central graduate Cooper Ferruzzi and sophomore Hayden Friese, entering Friday’s match — agreed and said he’s grateful to the college for helping students, especially those in need of lab classes to complete their degree.
“Carthage has found a good way to make lab classes work, so a lot of us are still getting in-person-type lab work,” he said.
Inspirational moment
While the pandemic certainly has negatively effected every walk of life around the globe, both said it also has strengthened their desire to help others as they move into the next phase of their lives.
“Definitely, there’s been no time, at least in our lives, when health care has really been at the forefront of everyone’s minds,” Dunn said. “I think that definitely kind of inspired me to keep pursuing that and even take a bigger interest in public health as well, in addition to regular patient care.”
Dunn added that he’s been gaining valuable experience at a hospital since January and knows the after-effects of the pandemic will exist, possibly forever.
And that’s something that all future medical professionals will have to deal with moving forward, he said.
“It’s definitely a different look than how it used to be,” Dunn said. “There are changes that have been made during this time in hospital and health care settings that are going to last past the last few cases of COVID.”
Nykyforuk said he spent some of his time away from campus volunteering for a crisis hot line in Canada, and that also was eye-opening.
“When COVID kicked off, I was getting tons of people just freaking out about COVID, a lot of nurses and (others) who were really in a lot of distress, and people who had lost people from it,” he said. “Just seeing people who were struggling with it, I spent a lot of hours on that crisis line.
“It really meant a lot of time to be able to help in some way with that, but I wish that I could have been there in the hospital. It really kind of strengthened that desire to be able to actually be a physician.”
And if there was ever a time to find something positive out of something so negative, now is it, Nykyforuk said.
“Obviously, it’s been a terrible thing, but hopefully there can be some kind of good for society,” he said. “If it means being better prepared for future pandemics, hopefully we can take the best out of it.”
Fond memories
As both get ready to graduate this weekend then finalize their plans for what’s next, Nykyforuk and Dunn said they appreciated their time on campus and what Carthage did to help set them up for future success.
It’s that tight-knit feeling, especially in their core biology classes, that helped make a big difference, they said.
“I think the biggest thing is just the great sense of community here,” Nykyforuk said. “A lot of classes are at 20 students or less. How well I’ve gotten to know so many students and professors (has been great). You walk down campus and you know everybody. I’m really going to miss those relationships and connections.”
Dunn agreed.
“With it being a smaller school, the biology department, which we’re the most familiar with, is really close,” he said. “It’s easy to get involved with research with certain professors. They also provide the opportunity to take classes outside of your major. I’ve been able to get minors outside of biology, which is nice, that I can do something outside the sciences.”
Brownholland, who said the college typically has sent eight to 10 students to medical and dental schools since the advising committee was formed in 2015 — an increase from one to three, typically — added that he’s proud to have played a role in their success.
Albeit a small one, he said.
“It is fun being a small part of their process and getting to play a little bit of a role,” Brownholland said. “Obviously, their success is their success. These are two that I don’t think anything or anybody could have stopped them from being successful.”
The next step for both is going to be another long haul, as medical school will take about four years, followed by anywhere from three to seven years for their residency assignments.
After that? Both hope to land where they can each do the most good for society.
“I just see myself in a specialty I’m super passionate about and love going into work every day,” Nykyforuk said. “I already know there’s so many things that are so interesting that there is going to be something like that. I see myself having found something I really am passionate about, loving going into work every day and having a lot of meaningful relationships with patients.”
Dunn leaves Carthage with the same goal in mind.
“Just finding a field of medicine I’m passionate in (is important), getting to help people every day and improving their lives in some way or another,” he said.