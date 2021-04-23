Carthage men's tennis teammates have supreme drive to succeed in medical field

“With it being a smaller school, the biology department, which we’re the most familiar with, is really close,” he said. “It’s easy to get involved with research with certain professors. They also provide the opportunity to take classes outside of your major. I’ve been able to get minors outside of biology, which is nice, that I can do something outside the sciences.”

Brownholland, who said the college typically has sent eight to 10 students to medical and dental schools since the advising committee was formed in 2015 — an increase from one to three, typically — added that he’s proud to have played a role in their success.

Albeit a small one, he said.

“It is fun being a small part of their process and getting to play a little bit of a role,” Brownholland said. “Obviously, their success is their success. These are two that I don’t think anything or anybody could have stopped them from being successful.”

The next step for both is going to be another long haul, as medical school will take about four years, followed by anywhere from three to seven years for their residency assignments.

After that? Both hope to land where they can each do the most good for society.