SOMERS - In front of a packed crowd, the No. 7 Carthage College men's volleyball team dropped No. 1 Stevens 3-1 Friday night.
- Final score: Carthage 3 - Stevens 1
- Location: Kenosha, Wisconsin - Tarble Arena
- Records: No. 7 Carthage 7-3, No. 1 Stevens 11-2
- Carter Schmidt started the home team off with a kill in the first set.
- The Firebirds advanced the lead on Stevens with an ace from David Markes for a 13-6 score.
- Carthage held a 10-point advantage against the Ducks, cruising to a 25-14 victory with a closing kill from Schmidt.
- Back-to-back service aces from Schmidt and a kill from Zach Bulthuis brought the Firebirds ahead 11-7 in the second.
- A second ace for Markes brought the Firebirds in front 20-14.
- Carthage weathered the Ducks rally, ending the second set 25-20 with another kill from Bulthuis.
- Stevens came into the third with a strong offensive front as a Ducks kill, and a Firebirds attack error made it 15-11 in favor of the visitors.
- Carthage got close to Stevens after a kill from Markes shrunk the deficit to 24-20.
- Stevens collected the final point to force a fourth 25-20.
- Carthage started the fourth set with some fire as back-to-back kills from Schmidt, and Markes, followed by a combined block from Bulthuis and Schmidt, which put the home team up three.
- Back-to-back kills from Drew Jansen saw the Firebirds move the margin to 14-11, which started a 5-1.
- Although Stevens got within two, Schmidt closed the door with a kill for the 25-22 match win.
- Carter Schmidt had a match-high 16 kills, followed closely by Kyle Radecki with 13 and Zach Bulthuis with 10.
- Mitch Geiger had a team-best four aces, which was a new season-best.
- Junior Gene McNulty added 48 assists, one shy of his season-best.
- The Firebirds offense hit .361 (54 kills, 19 errors off 97 total attacks), the fourth time this season the Carthage offense hit over .350.