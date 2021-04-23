Carthage men's volleyball team advances to national championship match

The Carthage men's volleyball team will play for the first team national championship in school history.

The top-ranked Firebirds were sternly tested by third-ranked Dominican (Ill.) in an NCAA Division III Tournament national semifinal Friday afternoon in Salem, Va., but Carthage was up to the challenge and recorded a 25-23, 25-19, 30-28 victory.

The Firebirds staved off seven set points in the third set to get the sweep, their 21st in 22 matches this season. Carthage is now 22-0 and has won 66 of the 67 sets it's played.

The Firebirds will face either sixth-ranked Southern Virginia or seventh-ranked Benedictine (Ill.) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Salem for the national championship. Southern Virginia and Benedictine played their national semifinal after Carthage defeated Dominican.

The title match will be streamed live on ncaa.com.

Carthage reached the NCAA Division III national championship match in 2012 but was swept by Springfield (Mass.). The school has won individual national titles in swimming and track and field but has not captured one in a team sport yet.

Senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski led the Firebirds on Friday with 17 kills, including the final one of the match, and nine digs.

