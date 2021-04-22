Carthage men's volleyball team advances to national semifinals

At this point, opponents of the Carthage men's volleyball team better hope the Firebirds come down with a severe case of the nerves.
And they'd better hope they last for the entire match.
Seeking its first national title and ranked No. 1 in the latest coaches poll, Carthage came out a bit tight in its NCAA Division III Tournament quarterfinal match against Messiah (Penn.) in Salem, Va., late Thursday morning and fell behind, 17-12, in the first set.
"In that first set, we definitely had a lot of nerves," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a postgame press conference on ncaa.com. "... We just kind of had to settle down."
Once they did, the Firebirds — who had a first-round bye through Wednesday's opening matches — gave 14th-ranked Messiah little chance.
Carthage rallied to win the first set, 25-22, then cruised to wins in the next two, 25-15 and 25-19, to advance to the national semifinals, scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.
The Firebirds will face the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal match between second-ranked Vassar (N.Y.) and third-ranked Dominican (Ill.), which was still ongoing at the News' press time. The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Remain undefeated
With Thursday's win, Carthage improved to 21-0 and has now won a remarkable 63 of the 64 sets it's played this season.
But the Firebirds were in some danger in their first one Thursday.
Messiah was off to a great start behind its All-American trio of Matt Knab, Mason Nissley and Nate Bowman, but Kieckhefer decided to let his team ride it out to the 15-point media timeout.
"It took a lot of faith in this group to not call a timeout before 15," said Kieckhefer, who on Tuesday was named the United State Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III Men's National Coach of the Year.
"It took a lot of faith in this group. I was nervous there. I was just hoping we were going to stay alive. Again, this leadership group, (seniors) Matt Slivinski, Parker Connolly, Blake Arnold (a Tremper graduate), we win. That's just what it is, and we trust ourselves to win. ... It's just trusting in what we do and our abilities."
Indeed, the Firebirds used a 7-1 stretch to take a 19-18 lead and edged it up to 23-21. After Messiah scored to get within 23-22, Slivinski closed out the set with a kill off an assist from freshman setter Gene McNulty and an ace that hit hard at the top of the net and fell on Messiah's side.
And what was Slivinski thinking as he served for the set?
"I really have no thoughts when I'm serving," he said. "I just think, 'Toss the ball, hit the ball.' It was like every other serve I have."
An important one, though, as the Firebirds took all the momentum with the first-set comeback.
"That's something that we've been kind of dealing with all season," Slivinski said. "Sometimes we let other teams slide through, and then we have to come back. This year, I think that we've done a really good job of playing really good volleyball when we need to.
"Together in the huddles and stuff, we were telling each other to fight through it, fight through everything that they have."
Cruised after that
After holding a 14-13 lead in the second set, Carthage scored 11 of the next 13 points to cruise to a 2-0 lead, then the Firebirds stormed to an 8-1 lead in the third set.
"We just had to know that they weren't going to go away, that we needed to create pressure and continue our pressure, and we did that," Kieckhefer said. "We served the ball really, really well in clutch moments."
Slivinski led Carthage with 11 kills to go with two aces, two assists and five digs.
"He's kind of struggled coming up on this tournament, because we've kind of tried to talk to him about not making too many errors," Kieckhefer said. "We let him off the leash here in these last couple weeks, said, 'Go hit the ball hard and see what happens.'
"... He's a pretty special athlete. He's extraordinarily fun to coach."
Carthage also put up a big defensive presence at the net, as Connolly, sophomore Carter Schmidt and sophomore Zach Bulthuis each had four blocks.
"We tried to get our best guys in front of the right guys," Kieckhefer said. "I was really proud of our middles, Parker Connolly and Zach Bulthuis. They commanded the net today."
McNulty, meanwhile, led the Firebirds with 23 assists and six digs after being named the AVCA Division III Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday.
Arnold chipped in four digs and an assist after playing in all three sets.