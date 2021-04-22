Carthage men's volleyball team advances to national semifinals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An important one, though, as the Firebirds took all the momentum with the first-set comeback.

"That's something that we've been kind of dealing with all season," Slivinski said. "Sometimes we let other teams slide through, and then we have to come back. This year, I think that we've done a really good job of playing really good volleyball when we need to.

"Together in the huddles and stuff, we were telling each other to fight through it, fight through everything that they have."

Cruised after that

After holding a 14-13 lead in the second set, Carthage scored 11 of the next 13 points to cruise to a 2-0 lead, then the Firebirds stormed to an 8-1 lead in the third set.

"We just had to know that they weren't going to go away, that we needed to create pressure and continue our pressure, and we did that," Kieckhefer said. "We served the ball really, really well in clutch moments."

Slivinski led Carthage with 11 kills to go with two aces, two assists and five digs.