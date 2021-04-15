Carthage men's volleyball team collects regional awards

Slivinski totaled 205 kills, 29 aces and 20 blocks during the regular season, leading the CCIW in points and aces per set. He has already been named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Year.

McNulty, meanwhile, earned first-team All-CCIW honors and his first All-Region honor in his inaugural season and twice was named the conference's Setter of the Week. He led the conference in assists per set (11.13), which also ranked second in NCAA Division III.

Schmidt, Bulthuis and Cohan all received their first All-Region awards, which for Schmidt and Bulthuis came on the heels of being named first-team All-CCIW.

Bulthuis was also named the CCIW Defensive Player of the Year after leading Carthage with 47 blocks during the regular season and ranking ninth in the country with a .426 hitting percentage. Schmidt, meanwhile, racked up 134 kills, 24 aces and 20 blocks during the regular season, while Cohan had 149 digs and 32 assists.

They were all guided by Kieckhefer, who in his second season at the helm after the 2019 campaign was shortened by COVID-19 has led the Firebirds to an undefeated record so far and was named the CCIW Coach of the Year.

