Carthage men's volleyball team collects regional awards

The Carthage men's volleyball team isn't in its postseason yet, but on Tuesday the Firebirds collected more postseason hardware.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its second annual Men's Volleyball Regional Awards, and Carthage had the West Regional Player of the Year in senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski, the West Regional Newcomer of the Year in freshman setter Gene McNulty and the West Regional Coach of the Year in JW Kieckhefer.
Additionally, sophomore opposite hitter Carter Schmidt, sophomore middle blocker Zach Bulthuis and junior libero Kyle Cohan were also named to the West All-Region Team.
The Firebirds won the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular-season and tournament titles and ascended to No. 1 in this week's NCAA Division III coaches poll, receiving 16 of 21 first-place votes.
Carthage also received a No. 1 seed for the upcoming NCAA Division III Tournament in Salem, Va. In the quest for their first national championship, the Firebirds have a first-round bye in the 12-team field and will host either 14th-ranked Messiah (Pa.) or Fontbonne (Mo.) in a national quarterfinal on April 22.
The Firebirds are 20-0 and have won 60 of the 61 sets they've played.
Led by Slivinski
Carthage will go into the national tournament led by Slivinski, who won the West Regional Player of the Year honor for the second season in a row and has won two straight CCIW Offensive Player of the Week awards.
Slivinski totaled 205 kills, 29 aces and 20 blocks during the regular season, leading the CCIW in points and aces per set. He has already been named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Year.
McNulty, meanwhile, earned first-team All-CCIW honors and his first All-Region honor in his inaugural season and twice was named the conference's Setter of the Week. He led the conference in assists per set (11.13), which also ranked second in NCAA Division III.
Schmidt, Bulthuis and Cohan all received their first All-Region awards, which for Schmidt and Bulthuis came on the heels of being named first-team All-CCIW.
Bulthuis was also named the CCIW Defensive Player of the Year after leading Carthage with 47 blocks during the regular season and ranking ninth in the country with a .426 hitting percentage. Schmidt, meanwhile, racked up 134 kills, 24 aces and 20 blocks during the regular season, while Cohan had 149 digs and 32 assists.
They were all guided by Kieckhefer, who in his second season at the helm after the 2019 campaign was shortened by COVID-19 has led the Firebirds to an undefeated record so far and was named the CCIW Coach of the Year.