Carthage men's volleyball team survives 5-set thriller to win national championship

That prompted a fifth set, and there perhaps Benedictine was out of gas. The Eagles, who didn't have a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament like the Firebirds did, were playing their fourth match in four days and were coming off a five-set win over sixth-ranked Virginia Southern in Friday's semifinals.

Whatever the case, Carthage scored four of the first five points in the fifth set and never let Benedictine up for air. The Eagles got within 10-8 on a nice kill by Klimisch to the deep corner, but two Slivinski kills, a Schmidt kill and a Benedictine error gave the Firebirds a 14-9 lead and five championship points.

Benedictine staved off one, but on the second, Schmidt buried a McNulty feed just inside the Eagles' sideline, and Carthage had its title.

It certainly came harder than when the teams first met this season, a Carthage sweep at Tarble Arena in a non-conference match on March 24. It also ended a great ride for the Eagles, who finished 16-4 and were the runners-up in their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

But this one belonged to Carthage, which suffered a sweep at the hands of Springfield (Mass.) in 2012 the only other time it reached the national championship and had been dealt a lot of NCAA Tournament heartbreak since.

Now, the Firebirds are champions.