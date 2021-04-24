Carthage men's volleyball team survives 5-set thriller to win national championship

To be a champion, sometimes you have to stare into the face of defeat and come out on the other side.
The Carthage men's volleyball team experienced every bit of that Saturday, and now the Firebirds are champions.
Top-ranked Carthage, which had only lost one set of the 67 it had played going into Saturday, was pushed to its limit by seventh-ranked Benedictine (Ill.) in the NCAA Division III national championship match in Salem, Va., as the Eagles won two of the first three sets to place the Firebirds on the brink of a bitter defeat.
But Carthage came through, surviving extra points in the fourth set to force a decisive fifth. The Firebirds controlled that one from the start to capture the national title, 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10.
It's the first team national title in school history in any sport, as Carthage completed its dominant run under second-year head coach JW Kieckhefer with a perfect 23-0 record and victories in 69 of the 72 sets it played.
You rely on your best players when you get into such pressure-packed situations, and the Firebirds got exactly what they needed from their trio of American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-Americans in senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski, sophomore middle blocker Zach Bulthuis and freshman setter Gene McNulty.
The heavy-hitting Slivinski made up for an uncharacteristic nine service errors with a match-high 22 kills, including five in the decisive fifth set.
Bulthuis, meanwhile, was spectacular, racking up a season-high 17 kills to go with two blocks. He had four kills early in the second set as the Firebirds evened the match at 1-1, and Bulthuis and Slivinski teamed up for the crucial block that ended the fourth set and kept Carthage alive.
McNulty ran the offense splendidly as he did all year in his collegiate debut season, totaling an eye-popping 61 assists.
There were plenty of supporting players, too, as sophomore opposite hitter Carter Schmidt had 17 kills, including the final one of the match, senior middle blocker Parker Connolly totaled seven kills and four blocks, senior opposite hitter Bryce Thomas added three kills and three blocks and junior libero Kyle Cohan, the team's energy man, had a team-high 10 digs.
Not to be outdone, senior libero and Tremper graduate Blake Arnold, one of the Firebirds' captains, totaled eight digs, two assists and didn't make a service error.
Another county product, Indian Trail graduate Nathan Klimisch, was on the other side of things Saturday, coming up just short of winning a national championship this year. The Eagles' freshman outside hitter nonetheless wrapped up a great season with 10 kills and a block in the title match.
Starting slow
Once again, Carthage started a bit slow, as it did in Thursday's quarterfinal win over 14th-ranked Messiah (Penn.) and in Friday's semifinal win over third-ranked Dominican (Ill.). The Firebirds recovered to win the opening set in each of those matches en route to sweeps, but this time Benedictine rallied with four of the first set's final five points to win, 25-23, and hand the Firebirds just their second set loss this season.
After Carthage equalized things with a relatively easy second-set win, 25-17, the Eagles — behind the thunderous left-handed hitting of junior right side Jacob Grygo (team-high 20 kills) — climbed to within one set of a national title with a 25-20 win in the third set.
Backs against the wall
Trying to keep its national title dream alive, Carthage got out to a 12-8 lead in the fourth set. But Benedictine rallied back to go ahead 15-14 at the 15-point media timeout and place the Firebirds right up against the wall.
After that, neither team could gain more than a one-point advantage, and the Eagles forced it to extra points with a Grygo kill that tied the match at 24-24.
That's when the Firebirds shifted the entire match in their direction.
First, Bulthuis smacked down a kill off a McNulty assist to give Carthage a 25-24 lead, then Bulthuis and Slivinski blocked a spike by junior middle hitter Chase Olson (12 kills) back off of Olson and down to Benedictine's side of the floor for a 26-24 victory.
That prompted a fifth set, and there perhaps Benedictine was out of gas. The Eagles, who didn't have a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament like the Firebirds did, were playing their fourth match in four days and were coming off a five-set win over sixth-ranked Virginia Southern in Friday's semifinals.
Whatever the case, Carthage scored four of the first five points in the fifth set and never let Benedictine up for air. The Eagles got within 10-8 on a nice kill by Klimisch to the deep corner, but two Slivinski kills, a Schmidt kill and a Benedictine error gave the Firebirds a 14-9 lead and five championship points.
Benedictine staved off one, but on the second, Schmidt buried a McNulty feed just inside the Eagles' sideline, and Carthage had its title.
It certainly came harder than when the teams first met this season, a Carthage sweep at Tarble Arena in a non-conference match on March 24. It also ended a great ride for the Eagles, who finished 16-4 and were the runners-up in their first NCAA Tournament appearance.
But this one belonged to Carthage, which suffered a sweep at the hands of Springfield (Mass.) in 2012 the only other time it reached the national championship and had been dealt a lot of NCAA Tournament heartbreak since.
Now, the Firebirds are champions.
This story will be updated.