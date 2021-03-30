Carthage men's volleyball team wraps up CCIW title on Senior Day, set up for postseason run

The Carthage men's volleyball team has secured one of its main goals for the 2021 season.

The Firebirds hope they're just getting started.

In a memorable Senior Day at Tarble Arena on Saturday, Carthage cruised past Illinois Wesleyan, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin match. The Firebirds improved to 10-0 in CCIW play (16-0 overall), and combined with an Augustana loss to Loras on Saturday, Carthage secured the CCIW regular-season title outright with two matches left.

It was a great way for seniors Blake Arnold, Mike Motyka, Matt Slivinski, Bryce Thomas, Parker Connolly and Conner Lilly to be honored. Arnold, a Tremper graduate, is a team captain along with Connolly.

"They all mean something to this team that's different, and it's just really, really awesome to see them put away egos for the best of the team," second-year Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said of his seniors in a postgame interview Saturday that was posted on the Carthage athletics website. "... It's not about just one person. It's about the collective. And that's why we were able to win the conference, because everyone is willing to play for each other.

"... From one to 20, those guys play for each other."