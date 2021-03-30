Carthage men's volleyball team wraps up CCIW title on Senior Day, set up for postseason run

The Carthage men's volleyball team has secured one of its main goals for the 2021 season.
The Firebirds hope they're just getting started.
In a memorable Senior Day at Tarble Arena on Saturday, Carthage cruised past Illinois Wesleyan, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin match. The Firebirds improved to 10-0 in CCIW play (16-0 overall), and combined with an Augustana loss to Loras on Saturday, Carthage secured the CCIW regular-season title outright with two matches left.
It was a great way for seniors Blake Arnold, Mike Motyka, Matt Slivinski, Bryce Thomas, Parker Connolly and Conner Lilly to be honored. Arnold, a Tremper graduate, is a team captain along with Connolly.
"They all mean something to this team that's different, and it's just really, really awesome to see them put away egos for the best of the team," second-year Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said of his seniors in a postgame interview Saturday that was posted on the Carthage athletics website. "... It's not about just one person. It's about the collective. And that's why we were able to win the conference, because everyone is willing to play for each other.
"... From one to 20, those guys play for each other."
Carthage has swept eight consecutive matches and 15 of the 16 it's played this season, winning 47 of 48 sets overall. The Firebirds were ranked No. 2 with two first-place votes, behind only Springfield (Mass.) — which has played only three matches this season — in last week's NCAA Division III coaches poll. The new poll was scheduled to be released Tuesday but was not out prior to the News' press time.
At any rate, the Firebirds — who play at Millikin in Decatur, Ill., on Thursday and at North Park in Chicago on Saturday to conclude the regular season — are set up for a postseason run. They secured the No. 1 seed for the CCIW Tournament and will host the No. 4 seed in the semifinals on April 8. If they win, they'll host the championship on April 10.
Then comes the NCAA Division III Tournament, which as of now is still on.
Defense the key
Winning their first national title is something the Firebirds have been building toward, and it starts with defense.
"We've seen the gamut of teams," Kieckhefer said. "We've seen teams with good opposites, teams with good outsides, teams with incredible setters. It's part of the schedule we put together, and I'm really proud of the way we handled that.
"... I wanted this group to grind and to find ways to win ugly. ... That's kind of what I tried to come in and instill from day one with this group is that, if you're going to want to win a national championship, it's not going to be with offense. It's the defensive side of the ball. How many balls can you dig, how many balls can you block, and how many balls can you return?"
In Saturday's match, Thomas and Arnold led the defensive effort with 11 and 10 digs, respectively, while Arnold, Connolly and Thomas each had three blocks.
Thomas also led the way offensively with 12 kills, while Arnold had six and Slivinski added five. Motyka, meanwhile, handed out 27 assists.
CCIW honors
For his performance last week in non-conference sweeps of seventh-ranked Benedictine (Ill.) and Milwaukee School of Engineering, sophomore opposite hitter Carter Schmidt on Monday was named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Week.
He finished with 13 kills and nine digs against Benedictine, followed by 10 kills and 11 digs against MSOE.
Junior libero Kyle Cohan, meanwhile, was named the CCIW Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Cohan finished with 15 digs against Benedictine, 10 against MSOE and six against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.