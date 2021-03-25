Carthage notebook: Baseball team falls to Wheaton after tough first inning

The Carthage baseball team fell into a big first-inning hole and couldn't recover against Wheaton on Wednesday.

The Thunder plated four runs in the top of the first and held off the Firebirds the rest of the way en route to a 10-5 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win at Augie Schmidt Field.

The Thunder, who received four votes in the latest D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll, plated all six of their first-inning runs off Carthage starter Kyle McKinnon, a Bradford graduate. McKinnon gave up seven hits and walked one, with the big blow a three-run double by Joel Pierce that made it 5-0.

The Firebirds dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the CCIW with the defeat.

"The first inning did us in," Carthage coach Augie Schmidt said in a news release. "We're just not playing very well. We made a lot of mistakes and did a lot of things we shouldn't be doing as a college team. We can't spot a good team six runs and expect to come back and win."

Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud cranked a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to pull Carthage within 6-3, but the Thunder quickly countered with two runs in the top of the fifth.