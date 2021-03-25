Carthage notebook: Baseball team falls to Wheaton after tough first inning

The Carthage baseball team fell into a big first-inning hole and couldn't recover against Wheaton on Wednesday.
The Thunder plated four runs in the top of the first and held off the Firebirds the rest of the way en route to a 10-5 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win at Augie Schmidt Field.
The Thunder, who received four votes in the latest D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll, plated all six of their first-inning runs off Carthage starter Kyle McKinnon, a Bradford graduate. McKinnon gave up seven hits and walked one, with the big blow a three-run double by Joel Pierce that made it 5-0.
The Firebirds dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the CCIW with the defeat.
"The first inning did us in," Carthage coach Augie Schmidt said in a news release. "We're just not playing very well. We made a lot of mistakes and did a lot of things we shouldn't be doing as a college team. We can't spot a good team six runs and expect to come back and win."
Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud cranked a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to pull Carthage within 6-3, but the Thunder quickly countered with two runs in the top of the fifth.
Tostrud, batting in the leadoff spot and playing left field, went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBI. Colton Klein went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Bryce Prybilinski went 3-for-4.
Chance Roach had the Firebirds' longest outing from the bullpen, as he allowed a run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts in covering four innings.
Carthage is scheduled to play a three-game CCIW series against Carroll this weekend. The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday in Waukesha and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Augie Schmidt Field.
V-ball match cancelled
The women's volleyball team's match CCIW match scheduled for Wednesday at Wheaton (Ill.) was cancelled. It will not be rescheduled.
Carthage hosts Augustana in the spring-season home finale on Thursday, April 1, at 5 p.m.
The men's lacrosse team also had its non-conference match against Marian on Wednesday at Art Keller Field postponed. No other information was given on the Carthage athletics website.
Men's soccer adjusts schedule
The men's soccer team postponed its spring matchup against Wheaton, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night, and added a scrimmage against North Park on Friday at 7 p.m. at Art Keller Field.
The match with Wheaton will be rescheduled at a later date.
Football team in action
The football team will play the first of its four spring games when it hosts CCIW foe Elmhurst at 1 p.m. Saturday at Art Keller Field.
The game will be a scrimmage.
The Firebirds host North Park in a regular game on Friday, April 2, play at Carroll in a scrimmage on Saturday, April 10, and host Millikin in a regular game on Saturday, April 17.