Carthage notebook: Carthage men will play at Augustana in CCIW basketball tourney

The Carthage men's basketball team has had a change in its first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament opponent.

The Firebirds were initially scheduled to play at Elmhurst, Ill., in Saturday's conference tournament quarterfinals but will now play at Augustana in Rock Island, Ill., at 2 p.m. on Saturday instead.

North Central is no longer in the CCIW Tournament field due to COVID-19 protocols, so the seedings were changed with eight teams participating among the nine-team conference. That eliminated the need for the No. 8 vs. No. 9 opening-round game.

Carthage (5-6) is the No. 5 seed, while Augustana (6-4) is the No. 4 seed. The teams did not meet during the regular season.

The winner advances to Tuesday's semifinals against either top-seeded Wheaton or eighth-seeded Millikin. The highest seed will be the host school.

The championship is scheduled for Friday, March 12.

Women advance

COVID-19 protocols also allowed the Firebirds to advance to the CCIW Tournament quarterfinals in the women's bracket.