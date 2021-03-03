Carthage notebook: Carthage men will play at Augustana in CCIW basketball tourney

The Carthage men's basketball team has had a change in its first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament opponent.
The Firebirds were initially scheduled to play at Elmhurst, Ill., in Saturday's conference tournament quarterfinals but will now play at Augustana in Rock Island, Ill., at 2 p.m. on Saturday instead.
North Central is no longer in the CCIW Tournament field due to COVID-19 protocols, so the seedings were changed with eight teams participating among the nine-team conference. That eliminated the need for the No. 8 vs. No. 9 opening-round game.
Carthage (5-6) is the No. 5 seed, while Augustana (6-4) is the No. 4 seed. The teams did not meet during the regular season.
The winner advances to Tuesday's semifinals against either top-seeded Wheaton or eighth-seeded Millikin. The highest seed will be the host school.
The championship is scheduled for Friday, March 12.
Women advance
COVID-19 protocols also allowed the Firebirds to advance to the CCIW Tournament quarterfinals in the women's bracket.
Top-seeded Wheaton, which went 11-1 during the regular season and was ranked No. 11 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, is no longer in the conference tournament field. Therefore, the remaining eight teams all jumped up a seed, with Millikin now No. 1.
As a result, Carthage's scheduled game this past Tuesday night against North Central at Tarble Arena was cancelled. The Firebirds were initially the No. 8 seed and the Cardinals were No. 9, so they were to play the opening-round game.
Instead, Carthage (3-9) is now the No. 7 seed and will play at second-seeded North Park (8-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Vikings defeated the Firebirds in two close games this season, 47-40 on Jan. 23 at Tarble Arena and 56-54 on Feb. 23 in Chicago.
The winner advances to Saturday's semifinals against either third-seeded Illinois Wesleyan or sixth-seeded Elmhurst, with the higher seed hosting. The championship is scheduled for Tuesday.
Washburn honored
Carthage senior guard Josh Washburn, an Indian Trail graduate, was named the CCIW Player of the Week for men's basketball, the conference announced Monday.
Washburn averaged 21.5 points per game as the Firebirds split their final two regular-season games last week against Elmhurst.
He totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 69-66 road loss to the Bluejays on Feb. 25 and scored a career-high 29 points in an 81-70 home win over the Bluejays on Saturday.
It's the first career CCIW Player of the Week award for Washburn, who began his collegiate career at NCAA Division II Minnesota Duluth.
Central grad Ferruzzi cited
Carthage freshman Cooper Ferruzzi, a Central graduate, was named the CCIW Player of the Week for men's tennis on Wednesday.
On Friday against UW-Eau Claire in Madison, Ferruzzi was paired with Kevin Dunn at No. 3 doubles to open the match, and they posted an 8-5 victory.
Later, at No. 5 singles, Ferruzzi notched a 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 victory over Eau Claire's RJ Griffiths.
Men's volleyball up to No. 4
The Carthage men's volleyball team moved up three spots to No. 4 this week in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll.
The Firebirds swept 12th-ranked North Central in a CCIW match last week in Naperville, Ill., to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the CCIW. Carthage was a perfect 18-0 in sets through that match.
Carthage was scheduled to play a CCIW match at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill., on Wednesday night. That match ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.
Carthage senior Matt Slivinski and freshman Gene McNulty, meanwhile, were named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Week and Setter of the Week, respectively, on Monday.
It was the second honor for Slivinski this season and the second straight for McNulty.
Lacrosse players awarded
Carthage senior Noah Lindner was named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Week for men's lacrosse, while junior Hanna Holloway and sophomore Alessandra Almendarez were named the Players of the Week for women's lacrosse.
The awards were announced Tuesday.
Lindner tied his career high with 11 total points after scoring five goals and adding a career-best six assists in the Firebirds' 28-5 non-conference defeat of Concordia on Saturday at Art Keller Field.
Holloway led Carthage with four goals and Almendarez made nine saves in net as the Firebirds opened their season with a 16-1 victory over Benedictine in Lisle, Ill., on Feb. 24.