Carthage retires team nicknames

The red has been retired.

After a thorough review, Carthage announced on its athletics website Monday that it has retired its long-time athletic team nicknames, the Red Men and the Lady Reds, and will soon begin the search for a replacement.

Acting on a recommendation from President John Swallow, the school's Board of Trustees voted in late August to cease using the nicknames, as well as the team mascot, "Torchie." These changes are now in effect.

"While we deeply respect our history and the generations of Carthage student-athletes who competed under our former team names, the trustees believe a change is appropriate," Board Chair Jeff Hamar said in a news release. "This provides an excellent opportunity to brand our college and athletic program in a positive, inclusive and dynamic way."

Swallow made his recommendation after reviewing the findings of a Task Force on Team Names and Mascot. Citing concerns about the connotations for racial and gender equity, the group concluded that Red Men and Lady Reds were "not unifying symbols for our community."

It's just one of the changes the athletic department is going through. Last month, Carthage welcomed a new athletic director, Nate Stewart, who previously worked at Centre College in Kentucky.