Carthage roundup: Carthage men's basketball team snags CCIW win at Carroll

The Carthage men's basketball team had to go right down to the wire for a win Tuesday night.
Led by another big game from sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic, Carthage emerged with a 67-64 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin road victory over Carroll in Waukesha.
Bulatovic, coming off a CCIW Player of the Week award, scored 26 points in a duel with Carroll's Tarren Hall, who scored a game-high 27. Through Tuesday's games, Bulatovic ranked third in the CCIW with 23.2 points per game and Hall was fourth with 20.0.
Bulatovic finished 12-of-16 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals Tuesday.
Senior center Sean Johnson continued his strong play for Carthage with 14 points, five boards, two assists and three blocks and senior guard TJ Best added 10 points, two assists and three steals, as Carthage outlasted the Pioneers to improve to 3-1 on its CCIW-only schedule.
"It was a really exciting game (Tuesday)," first-year Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "So proud of our effort, especially late in the game when we were down a couple of points. This was a great team win, and we had a lot of contributions across the board.
"Carroll makes things difficult on both ends of the floor. They are physical and make you work for everything for 40 minutes. We need to do a better job guarding the 3-point shot, something we've struggled with the last few games."
Indeed, Carroll (0-2) shot a respectable 45.1 percent (23-of-51) from the field overall, but the Pioneers were 43.5 percent (10-of-23) from 3-point range to keep it close.
Carthage raced out to a 20-9 lead on Best's 3 with 13 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first half and led 37-28 at halftime. But the Pioneers chipped away at their deficit in the second half and took a 54-53 lead on a 3 by Hall with 8:14 left in the game.
The lead changed hands three times after that, with Carthage taking the lead for good at 62-60 on a jumper by senior guard and Indian Trail graduate Josh Washburn with 2:24 remaining.
Johnson hit a pair of free throws with 1:28 left to give Carthage a 64-60 lead, but Tyler Miller countered with a 3 to make it 64-63, then Carroll had a chance to take the lead after a Bulatovic turnover. But the Pioneers couldn't convert a layup attempt then a 3-point attempt after an offensive rebound, and Johnson grabbed the defensive board to end the possession.
After Carthage called a timeout, Johnson calmly sank a big jumper with 10 seconds left for a 66-63 lead, and Carthage then fouled Carroll with a three-point lead and 4 seconds remaining. Justin Gruber made the first free throw before Carthage rebounded the missed second attempt, and senior forward Kyle Peirce made a free throw on the other end.
Carthage next plays its third road game in six days when it travels to Wheaton, Ill., on Thursday night. The Thunder were ranked No. 7 in the latest D3hoops.com poll.
Women's basketball
Carroll 71, Carthage 45
Carthage continued its early-season struggles with a blowout loss to the Pioneers on Tuesday at Tarble Arena.
Senior guard Amanda Larson scored a career-high 23 points and added six rebounds for Carthage (0-3), but nobody else scored in double figures as Carthage finished a chilly 30.4 percent (17-of-56) from the field. Junior forward and Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun had seven points and three steals and sophomore guard Ayanna Ester, also a Tremper graduate, added six points and two steals.
Theresa Wichser led Carroll (2-1) with 15 points.
Carthage is off until Tuesday, when it hosts Millikin.
Men's volleyball
Carthage 3, Lakeland 0
Carthage, ranked No. 9 in the NCAA Division III preseason coaches poll, recorded a non-conference road sweep at Plymouth on Tuesday in its first match in close to a year.
Carthage cruised to the victory by game scores of 25-19, 25-12, 25-18.
"It's been 11 months since we have played a match of volleyball, and what a ride it has been to get to this moment," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said. "I am proud of this team and how we got better over time (Tuesday) night. In the last half of the third set, we were able to get to our style of Carthage volleyball and make some defensive plays."
Zach Bulthuis led Carthage with 13 kills, three aces and four blocks, Matt Slivinski had nine kills, two aces, three blocks and six digs, Parker Connolly totaled four blocks, Gene Mcnulty tallied 33 assists and six digs and Carter Schmidt had seven kills, an ace and 11 digs.