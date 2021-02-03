Carthage roundup: Carthage men's basketball team snags CCIW win at Carroll

The Carthage men's basketball team had to go right down to the wire for a win Tuesday night.

Led by another big game from sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic, Carthage emerged with a 67-64 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin road victory over Carroll in Waukesha.

Bulatovic, coming off a CCIW Player of the Week award, scored 26 points in a duel with Carroll's Tarren Hall, who scored a game-high 27. Through Tuesday's games, Bulatovic ranked third in the CCIW with 23.2 points per game and Hall was fourth with 20.0.

Bulatovic finished 12-of-16 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals Tuesday.

Senior center Sean Johnson continued his strong play for Carthage with 14 points, five boards, two assists and three blocks and senior guard TJ Best added 10 points, two assists and three steals, as Carthage outlasted the Pioneers to improve to 3-1 on its CCIW-only schedule.

"It was a really exciting game (Tuesday)," first-year Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "So proud of our effort, especially late in the game when we were down a couple of points. This was a great team win, and we had a lot of contributions across the board.