Carthage roundup: Men's and women's swim teams wrap up CCIW Cup Series

The Carthage men's and women's swim teams wrapped up the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Cup Series on Saturday at the Koenitzer Aquatic Center.
The CCIW Cup was hosted over the weekend by both Carthage and Wheaton (Ill.), with Carthage and Augustana competing at Carthage, and Wheaton, Illinois Wesleyan and North Central competing at Wheaton, on Saturday. On Friday, Millikin and Carroll competed at Carthage.
The results from each event were merged to compile an overall leaderboard.
On the men's side, the Firebirds totaled 15 top-five times during the Cup Series, led by the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Nick Nevins, Mitchel Steinke, Adam Moskus and Mitchell Mages with a winning pool-record time of 1 minute, 21.96 seconds.
In individual events, Carthage had the top three times in the 200 individual medley, with Garrett Shuldes, Matt Janovsky and Ethan Cohen going one-two-three. In the 50 freestyle, Steinke recorded the second-best time and Moskus posted the third-best, while Mages and Christian Snyder took the top two spots in the 100 butterfly, respectively.
Ethan Hare and Michael Bartczyszyn, meanwhile, went first and third in the 200 freestyle, while Moskus' winning time of 46.36 came in the 100 freestyle.
In diving, Manny Contreras recorded the second-best score in the three-meter event.
Among women, Carthage had seven top-five times in the events, as Jordyn Bloode posted the third-fastest time in the 500 freestyle and the fourth-fastest in the 200 freestyle.
Bloode was also a member of the 200 medley relay with Kaitlyn Fogo, Elise Merucci and Izzy Bertaud that clocked the third-best time of 1:51.63.
Track and field
The Carthage men's and women's teams hosted Carroll and North Park on Saturday at the Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.
The Firebirds finished first in the men's standings and second in the women's standings.
Winning for the men were Alassane Guisse in the 55-meter hurdles, Adam Kedzior in the 400 dash, Cody Canegan in the 200 dash and Patrick McManaman in the 3,000.
Junior Matt Ausse, a St. Joseph graduate, placed second in the weight throw.
Winning for the women were Aubrey Tesch in the high jump, Ashley Hannam in the triple jump, Malen Chiodi in the mile, Jillian Schirmacher in the 800 and Laura Sanders in the 3,000.
Women's bowling
The Firebirds had their fifth CCIW Quad match of the season Saturday at Ledgeview Lanes in Fond du Lac.
In the first baker match of the day, Carthage fell to Marian, 876-764, but the Firebirds beat Aurora (Ill.), 826-772, for their second win over the Spartans this season and the first in baker play.
During traditional matches, Carthage lost to Marian, 898-698, and fell to Aurora, 806-713.
The Firebirds compete again Saturday against Marian, Lakeland and Aurora in Batavia, Ill.
Men's lacrosse
Carthage 28, Concordia (Chicago) 5
The Firebirds cruised to a non-conference win Saturday in their first match of the season at Art Keller Field.
Noah Lindner and Colin Poitras each tallied five goals for Carthage, Andrew Johnson totaled four and Brad Dodds, Robert Dakan, George Burchfield and Alec Gern scored two each.
The Firebirds (2-0) play at Centre College in Danville, Ky., on Saturday.