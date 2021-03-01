Carthage roundup: Men's and women's swim teams wrap up CCIW Cup Series

Among women, Carthage had seven top-five times in the events, as Jordyn Bloode posted the third-fastest time in the 500 freestyle and the fourth-fastest in the 200 freestyle.

Bloode was also a member of the 200 medley relay with Kaitlyn Fogo, Elise Merucci and Izzy Bertaud that clocked the third-best time of 1:51.63.

Track and field

The Carthage men's and women's teams hosted Carroll and North Park on Saturday at the Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.

The Firebirds finished first in the men's standings and second in the women's standings.

Winning for the men were Alassane Guisse in the 55-meter hurdles, Adam Kedzior in the 400 dash, Cody Canegan in the 200 dash and Patrick McManaman in the 3,000.

Junior Matt Ausse, a St. Joseph graduate, placed second in the weight throw.

Winning for the women were Aubrey Tesch in the high jump, Ashley Hannam in the triple jump, Malen Chiodi in the mile, Jillian Schirmacher in the 800 and Laura Sanders in the 3,000.

Women's bowling

The Firebirds had their fifth CCIW Quad match of the season Saturday at Ledgeview Lanes in Fond du Lac.