Carthage roundup: Men's basketball team comes up just short against 7th-ranked Wheaton

Carthage dropped to 0-6, but it held the Thunder (7-1) to a season-low 26.3 percent (15-of-57) from the field and led by eight after three quarters, 34-26, before letting it slip away.

Carthage was still within two at 42-40 with 1 minute, 57 seconds left in the game after a layup by freshman guard Lauren Knight, but Carthage went scoreless the rest of the way as Wheaton held on.

Still, it was an encouraging performance, considering the Thunder received 25 votes to fall just outside the Top 25 in the latest D3hoops.com poll.

"This group is going to get there," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a news release. "We did a solid job defensively most of the day, but the rebounding (48-29 in Wheaton's favor) did us in.

"We're still trying to find our offensive stride. This game was a grind, and we just didn't make enough plays to finish it off."

Knight tallied career bests in points with 11 and rebounds with seven and also dished out four assists. Sophomore guard Destiny Antoine tied her season high with seven rebounds, while freshman guard Margueret Spear and freshman forward Bridget Barrett each scored eight points.

Carthage plays at Carroll at Waukesha's Van Male Field House on Tuesday night.