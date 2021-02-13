Carthage roundup: Men's basketball team comes up just short against 7th-ranked Wheaton

Fillip Bulatovic and the Carthage men's basketball team gave Wheaton a good shot Saturday afternoon, but the Thunder — ranked No 7 in the latest D3hoops.com poll — rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to pull out a 76-70 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory at Tarble Arena.
Bulatovic, a sophomore wing, continued his terrific season with 31 points, nine rebounds and three assists. He took over the CCIW scoring lead with 25.2 points per game and ranked seventh with 7.2 rebounds per game as of Saturday afternoon.
But Carthage (3-3) was unable to hang onto a lead that reached 13 at 50-37 on Bulatovic's layup with 13 minutes, 17 seconds left in Saturday's contest, as Wheaton simply made big shots down the stretch.
"Great effort against a top-10 team in the country," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "Basketball is the ultimate make-or-miss game, and they made some big-time shots late from some of their role players.
"We competed, executed on both ends for a majority of the game, and I couldn't be happier with our effort and attention to detail."
The Thunder, who remain unbeaten at 7-0, clawed their way back to a one-point lead at 57-56 with 6:01 remaining on a Tyson Cruickshank bucket that capped a 20-6 run that spanned 7:16.
The lead seesawed a couple times until Cruickshank, who led Wheaton with 16 points, hit a pair of free throws with 4:25 left to give the Thunder a 61-60 lead, one they would not again relinquish.
After Bulatovic sank a pair of free throws to pull Carthage within 66-64 with 3:08 to play, Wheaton got one free throw from Cade Alioth then a back-breaking 3-pointer from Luke Anthony with 2:14 left to push the Thunder's lead to six at 70-64 with 2:14 to go.
Carthage couldn't get within one possession again after that.
Senior center Sean Johnson totaled 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block for Carthage, while freshman forward Garrett Horner added 12 points and five boards off the bench.
It was Wheaton's second win over Carthage to go with an 87-75 victory on Feb. 5 at Wheaton, Ill. The teams were supposed to meet again this past Thursday at Wheaton, but that game was cancelled.
Saturday's game was Carthage's first since that first game against the Thunder. Carthage hosts Carroll in a CCIW game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tarble.
Women's basketball
Wheaton (Ill.) 47, Carthage 40
The struggles continued for a young Carthage team in a CCIW game at Wheaton on Saturday, but there is evidence of progress.
Carthage dropped to 0-6, but it held the Thunder (7-1) to a season-low 26.3 percent (15-of-57) from the field and led by eight after three quarters, 34-26, before letting it slip away.
Carthage was still within two at 42-40 with 1 minute, 57 seconds left in the game after a layup by freshman guard Lauren Knight, but Carthage went scoreless the rest of the way as Wheaton held on.
Still, it was an encouraging performance, considering the Thunder received 25 votes to fall just outside the Top 25 in the latest D3hoops.com poll.
"This group is going to get there," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a news release. "We did a solid job defensively most of the day, but the rebounding (48-29 in Wheaton's favor) did us in.
"We're still trying to find our offensive stride. This game was a grind, and we just didn't make enough plays to finish it off."
Knight tallied career bests in points with 11 and rebounds with seven and also dished out four assists. Sophomore guard Destiny Antoine tied her season high with seven rebounds, while freshman guard Margueret Spear and freshman forward Bridget Barrett each scored eight points.
Carthage plays at Carroll at Waukesha's Van Male Field House on Tuesday night.
Men's tennis
Lewis (Ill.) 5, Carthage 2
Carthage dropped its season opener to the Flyers on Friday at Life Sport Athletic Club.
Winning for Carthage were Hayden Friese at No. 5 singles, John Nykyforuk at No. 6 singles and Nykyforuk and Patrick Anderson at No. 3 doubles.
Men's lacrosse
Carthage 17, Alma (Mich.) 6
Carthage won its season opener Friday at Canlan Sportsplex in Lake Barrington, Ill.
Freshman Andrew Johnson totaled six points in his collegiate debut, tallying three goals and three assists. Colin Poitras led the team with four goals and Robert Dakan added three points on a pair of goals and an assist.