Carthage roundup: Men's basketball team falls at Elmhurst

The Carthage and Elmhurst men's basketball teams played about as neck-as-neck as two opponents can play Thursday night in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game in Elmhurst, Ill.

The biggest lead for either team was six points, and that came midway through the first half.

In the end, though, the Bluejays made more plays down the stretch to hold off the Firebirds for a 69-66 victory.

The teams have a quick rematch at 2 p.m. Saturday in the regular-season finale, this time at Tarble Arena.

Carthage dropped to 4-6 with the defeat, tied for sixth place in the nine-team conference with Carroll. North Central is one game ahead of those teams in fifth place at 5-5. Elmhurst, meanwhile, improved to 6-1 and is alone in third place.

The Redbirds are merely jockeying for seeding position in the upcoming CCIW Tournament quarterfinals on March 6. They're already guaranteed to avoid the first-round game on Thursday, in which the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9 seed to get into the quarterfinals.

Still, Thursday's loss to Elmhurst was an opportunity missed, especially since Carthage went just 2-of-2 from the free-throw line in a three-point loss.