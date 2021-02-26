Carthage roundup: Men's basketball team falls at Elmhurst

The Carthage and Elmhurst men's basketball teams played about as neck-as-neck as two opponents can play Thursday night in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game in Elmhurst, Ill.
The biggest lead for either team was six points, and that came midway through the first half.
In the end, though, the Bluejays made more plays down the stretch to hold off the Firebirds for a 69-66 victory.
The teams have a quick rematch at 2 p.m. Saturday in the regular-season finale, this time at Tarble Arena.
Carthage dropped to 4-6 with the defeat, tied for sixth place in the nine-team conference with Carroll. North Central is one game ahead of those teams in fifth place at 5-5. Elmhurst, meanwhile, improved to 6-1 and is alone in third place.
The Redbirds are merely jockeying for seeding position in the upcoming CCIW Tournament quarterfinals on March 6. They're already guaranteed to avoid the first-round game on Thursday, in which the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9 seed to get into the quarterfinals.
Still, Thursday's loss to Elmhurst was an opportunity missed, especially since Carthage went just 2-of-2 from the free-throw line in a three-point loss.
"Tough finish to a great college basketball game," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "I thought we were the better team, but they hit some big shots down the stretch. We executed well on both ends of the floor but need to do a better job finding ways to get to the free-throw line.
"Another opportunity on Saturday, when we get to honor our seniors who have done so much for this program the past four years."
Sophomore wing Fillip Bulatovic had a near triple-double for Carthage on Thursday with 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, all game highs. He now leads the CCIW in scoring at 21.9 points per game, a shade ahead of Wheaton junior guard Nyameye Adom’s 21.8 per game.
Senior guard and Indian Trail graduate Josh Washburn had a double-double for Carthage with 14 points and 10 rebounds, senior center Sean Johnson totaled 10 points, four boards and four blocks and freshman forward Garrett Horner added nine points.
The Firebirds built a five-point lead, their biggest of the game, at 59-54 on Bulatovic's jumper with 8 minutes, 31 seconds left, but the Bluejays countered with an 11-2 run to take a 65-61 lead with 4:44 remaining.
Carthage battled back to take the lead one final time at 66-65 with 2:28 to go on another Bulatovic jumper, but Elmhurst grabbed it right back, and this time Carthage couldn't counter.
The Firebirds missed their last three shots, including Washburn's game-tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds.
Jay Militello led Elmhurst with 15 points.
Women's basketball
Elmhurst 65, Carthage 62
Despite a career performance from Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun, the Firebirds' late rally came up short in a CCIW loss to the Bluejays on Thursday at Tarble Arena.
Coshun, a junior forward, scored a career-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting in just 27 minutes off the bench. She also added seven rebounds, a block and two steals.
Carthage trailed by 11 at 57-46 with just 7:49 left in the game before pulling within three at 57-54 with 6:12 to go after an 8-0 run, which was capped by three free throws from freshman forward Bridget Barrett.
Elmhurst pushed its lead back out to seven again, but again Carthage came back, pulling within one at 63-62 with 52 seconds to go after a pair of free throws by senior guard Amanda Larson. But the comeback was halted there, as the Bluejays converted a layup to go up 65-62 and Carthage missed two shots and committed a turnover on its final two possessions.
The turnover came when freshman guard Margueret Spear slipped with about 5 seconds left, but Carthage coach Tim Bernero thought his player was contacted before slipping.
"Kids don't usually fall down by themselves," Bernero said in a postgame interview on WLIP-AM 1050. "She didn't slip. The floor was in great shape and everything. At the very least, I thought we might have been able to get to the free-throw line again, which we did a good job of in the fourth quarter."
The Firebirds dropped to 2-9 and are tied for eighth place with North Central, a game behind 3-8 Elmhurst. If Carthage finishes eighth or ninth, the Redbirds will have to play in the first-round game of the CCIW Tournament on Tuesday with a spot in Thursday's quarterfinals on the line.
Carthage plays at Elmhurst (Ill.) on Saturday at 2 p.m. to close the regular season.
"It's crazy that I don't feel bad," Bernero said of his young team. "I know that we lost by three, but I feel we can correct those things. We can get better the next time we see North Park, or these guys, or whoever. We can get better and clean some things up."
Spear finished with 10 points for the Firebirds, Larson scored nine and Barrett also scored nine and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Men's volleyball
Carthage 3, North Central 0
The Firebirds, ranked No. 7 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, passed their toughest test yet by sweeping the 11th-ranked Cardinals, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17, in a CCIW match on Wednesday in Naperville, Ill.
Carthage improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the CCIW and has yet to drop a set, winning 18 straight going into Wednesday's CCIW match at Illinois Wesleyan.
Carthage was in peril of dropping the first set against North Central, though, as the Cardinals led 12-8. But back-to-back North Central errors created a 20-20 tie, then senior Matt Slivinski came through with back-to-back kills to close the set.
The Firebirds were then able to keep control in the second and third sets.
"Such a great win by this team," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a news release. "We had some incredible plays from guys off the bench to win us that match. Conner Lilly made some incredible digs in set one to seal a comeback, and Daniel Dyner made a great blocking move late in set three to give us a spark."
Slivinski led Carthage with a match-high 17 kills and 10 digs and freshman Gene McNulty tallied 37 assists.